'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Great for the Gays

Trump was the first president to enter the White House fully supporting gay marriage.

Both Obama and Biden originally said they believed marriage was between a man and a woman. Then they magically evolved (what we call flip-flopping) when that talking point proved unpopular. Suddenly they were both ALL about gay marriage. WHOOOOOO.

Unlike Trump who has always supported it. Which makes this post from GNQ complaining about how he isn't getting rid of gay marriage bans in states even dumber. Forget that the laws in those states are unenforceable due to the federal law but hey ...

I’m sick of hearing how great Trump is for gays he isn’t doing a single thing to get rid of the state level gay marriage bans and his Supreme Court picks out gay rights in general.



At this point MAGA gays would probably find a way to say it’s a good thing we lose our rights if… — GNQ (@GNQ__) October 2, 2024

His whiny silly post continues:

At this point MAGA gays would probably find a way to say it’s a good thing we lose our rights if it happened because of Trump.

Woof.

We get it, some people have some legit concerns and complaints about Trump BUT when you have to create problems that don't exist so you can b*tch about him?

C'mon man.

Fact check: there are exactly zero state-level same-sex marriage bans.



See Obergefell v. Hodges.



Further, even if Obergefell was overturned, the Respect for Marriage Act requires states to recognize legal same-sex marriages from other states.



Gay rights were never at risk… https://t.co/4dGv5sDF58 — Storm (@stormrobinson) October 3, 2024

His post continues:

Gay rights were never at risk during Trump’s first term and they won’t be at risk under his second. A vote for Kamala isn’t just a vote for more failed economic policy (which gay people are affected by too, fyi), but a vote for the medical transition of gay youth, males in female sports, and queer theory in public education. If you think this is a better option than Trump because “orange man bad,” it might be time to work through your TDS with a therapist.

Would it be cliché for us to say boom because well, BOOM. Oh, and if Storm seems familiar you may have see this from him:

A lot of homosexual men aren’t voting for Kamala either. We’re gay. Not retarded. https://t.co/hyfPT5NtqE — Storm (@stormrobinson) September 27, 2024

Dangit, we have to say boom again. WE HAVE TO ...

Why are the left so insistent on lying about everything ? It’s unbelievable 🤥🤥 — Lori Bastura (@lbastura) October 3, 2024

Because that's literally all they have.

