OMG, They Went There! SNL Roasts Kamala for DRINKING, Mocks Tim Walz's Debate, and SOOO Much More (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on October 06, 2024
Twitchy

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz must be doing REALLY badly if Saturday Night Live is making fun of them. We especially like how they highlight Kamala's drinking and the way Doug Emhoff likely behaves in real life.

Oh Dougie ... 

HA!

Watch this:

The little bubble of Tim Walz is just too damn funny. What, are they trying to keep from getting canceled all of a sudden? Did they realize they'd lost over half their audience because we get bored of them pandering and sucking up to the Left and Democrats?

Or is it simply the fact that Kamala and Tim are just so awful even they can't help themselves?

That or SNL is in trouble.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Pre-Obama.

FINALLY.

It would be fun to actually care about watching the show again.

Let's see if they keep this up ... we're not holding our breath.

=======================================================================

