OMG, They Went There! SNL Roasts Kamala for DRINKING, Mocks Tim Walz's Debate, and SOOO Much More (Watch)

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz must be doing REALLY badly if Saturday Night Live is making fun of them. We especially like how they highlight Kamala's drinking and the way Doug Emhoff likely behaves in real life.

Advertisement

Oh Dougie ...

HA!

Watch this:

Kamala Harris is so bad that even SNL is making fun of her. Lol. pic.twitter.com/zGzdvVhSdG — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) October 6, 2024

The little bubble of Tim Walz is just too damn funny. What, are they trying to keep from getting canceled all of a sudden? Did they realize they'd lost over half their audience because we get bored of them pandering and sucking up to the Left and Democrats?

Or is it simply the fact that Kamala and Tim are just so awful even they can't help themselves?

Wow, you know the left is in trouble when SNL actually does comedy — howy (@howy333) October 6, 2024

That or SNL is in trouble.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Is been a while since SNL has been somewhat evenhanded on mocking both sides. — Booker9e (@booker9e) October 6, 2024

Pre-Obama.

The boozing. Finally the truth. — Energized Scot 🪢 (@SamHeadache) October 6, 2024

FINALLY.

This is the funniest skit they have done in years. Maybe they will get away from politics and back to comedy. — Little_Yodaa (@Little_Yodaa) October 6, 2024

It would be fun to actually care about watching the show again.

Let's see if they keep this up ... we're not holding our breath.

=======================================================================

Related:

This Is a Joke, RIGHT?! X DRAGS Kamala Harris for Posting 'Busy' Interview Schedule for Upcoming Week

GRRL BYE! Kamala LAUGHED Off X for Blatantly, Embarrassingly Staged Call with DEM Asheville Mayor (Watch)

YIKES! Psycho Hose-Beast Hillary Clinton Says Something So TERRIFYING Even Cenk Uygur Is Calling Her OUT

'Joe, That YOU'? Scott Jennings ENDS Kamala for Post PROVING She Doesn't Give a DAMN About Helene Victims

SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the American People

=======================================================================