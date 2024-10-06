This Is a Joke, RIGHT?! X DRAGS Kamala Harris for Posting 'Busy' Interview Schedule for Upcoming Week

Kamala Harris has not been one to take part in any tough or even somewhat challenging interviews. And she's not about to start now ...

It's really funny, honestly, reading this from Kyle Griffin pretending like this line-up of interviews is actually 'major' in any way. Kamala will be meeting with super friendly, supportive, media-types who have either openly or quietly by their own actions endorsed her.

Let us know when she goes on Fox News and faces an actual pundit who isn't there to hold her hand.

Seriously, this is too damn funny.

NEW: The Harris campaign just announced a major series of interviews and campaign stops this week.



MONDAY: Harris's 60 Minutes interview airs.



TUESDAY: Harris speaks to The View, The Howard Stern Show, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Harris… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2024

He's gotta be kidding us, right?

The View, Howard Stern, and Colbert? Those aren’t interviews. https://t.co/af2RLKmQrA — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 6, 2024

Nope. She's going to hang out with morons who support her because she is also a moron.

Oops, did we say that out loud? Maybe we need more coffee ...

Can't wait to hear Howard Stern GRILL her on Helene. *eye roll*

We can see it now:

Howard: You've been busy helping the people of North Carolina, haven't you? And MY GOD, Robin, look at this woman. She's the hottest woman in politics, right? Robin: OH HOWARD. Kamala: CACKLE CACKLE. Well, I was born middle class. Howard: You're so brave. Robin: You got that right, Howard. Kamala: CACKLE CACKLE.

Or something like that ...

