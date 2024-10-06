FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Intervi...
This Is a Joke, RIGHT?! X DRAGS Kamala Harris for Posting 'Busy' Interview Schedule for Upcoming Week

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris has not been one to take part in any tough or even somewhat challenging interviews. And she's not about to start now ...

It's really funny, honestly, reading this from Kyle Griffin pretending like this line-up of interviews is actually 'major' in any way. Kamala will be meeting with super friendly, supportive, media-types who have either openly or quietly by their own actions endorsed her.

Let us know when she goes on Fox News and faces an actual pundit who isn't there to hold her hand.

Seriously, this is too damn funny.

He's gotta be kidding us, right?

Nope. She's going to hang out with morons who support her because she is also a moron.

Oops, did we say that out loud? Maybe we need more coffee ...

Can't wait to hear Howard Stern GRILL her on Helene. *eye roll*

We can see it now:

Howard: You've been busy helping the people of North Carolina, haven't you? And MY GOD, Robin, look at this woman. She's the hottest woman in politics, right?

Robin: OH HOWARD.

Kamala: CACKLE CACKLE. Well, I was born middle class.

Howard: You're so brave.

Robin: You got that right, Howard.

Kamala: CACKLE CACKLE.

FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Interview (Watch)
Sam J.
Or something like that ...

