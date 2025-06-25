SecDef Pete Hegseth Just Dropped a Bunker Buster on Lib Media Fake News...
Daddy Trump Steals the Show: Rubio Loses It as NATO Chief’s ‘Daddy’ Quip Sparks Hilarious Exchange

justmindy
justmindy | 11:50 AM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump is the world's funniest troll. He is literally non-stop entertainment. His latest press conference was no exception. To be fair, some of these world leaders act like such children, they need Trump to get them in line. He must feel like he is herding cats sometimes. 

Marco Rubio cracking up in the background makes it even better. 

Clearly, the answer is Donald Trump.

It's nice to see Rubio relax for a moment. All of this has weighed heavily on him and his demeanor has belied that fact. 

Yes, a bit of levity is very nice. 

They clearly buried the hatchet for the good of America. They are both wonderful patriots. 

It's nice to have a leader NATO is forced to respect again. 

Trump knows how to handle them. 

They are really outdoing themselves. 

There goes that narrative. 

Just another reason why Leftists hate him. 

