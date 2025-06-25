Daddy Trump Steals the Show: Rubio Loses It as NATO Chief’s ‘Daddy’ Quip Sparks Hilarious Exchange

Trump is the world's funniest troll. He is literally non-stop entertainment. His latest press conference was no exception. To be fair, some of these world leaders act like such children, they need Trump to get them in line. He must feel like he is herding cats sometimes.

Advertisement

🚨 LMAO! Marco Rubio absolutely LOST his composure in the background as Trump is asked about NATO Secretary General calling him "daddy." 🤣



REPORTER: "Mark Rutte, the NATO Chief, he called you 'daddy' earlier...Do you regard your NATO allies as children?"



RUBIO: 🤣🤣🤣



TRUMP:… pic.twitter.com/eJEtjQqjeL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2025

Marco Rubio cracking up in the background makes it even better.

Yeah NATO SecGen call him King Daddy Trump 😂.



Actually, screw that… King Emperor Daddy Trump! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QtWhUtvFqF — ５ｅａＰａｔｒｉｏｔ™🇺🇸 (@5eaPatriot) June 25, 2025

Clearly, the answer is Donald Trump.

So, here’s the thing—when the NATO Secretary General called Trump ‘daddy,’ and Trump joked back, it wasn’t just humor. It was a nod to kids fighting over who’s in charge. Rubio’s laugh? Caught off guard. Sometimes, amid all the weighty talk, a joke reveals the human side—cracks… — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) June 25, 2025

It's nice to see Rubio relax for a moment. All of this has weighed heavily on him and his demeanor has belied that fact.

Mark Rubio has come such a long way. I have so much more respect for him and the leader he’s developing into. I think Trump has been a great mentor to the next generation that will lead us forward! — Tabo (@TMilz5) June 25, 2025

This is amazing! Not only is Rubio doing a hell of a job, but he’s got a great sense of humor. Nice to see people in thi administration joking and laughing. — Tonya Hess (@TonyaMHess) June 25, 2025

Yes, a bit of levity is very nice.

How 10 years have made such a difference between those two. I'm glad for it, they seem to found mutual respect for each other and it's a good thing for this Country. — Stardreme (@1Stardreme) June 25, 2025

They clearly buried the hatchet for the good of America. They are both wonderful patriots.

Even NATO bows to Trump’s leadership. Rubio laughed because it’s undeniably true. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 25, 2025

It's nice to have a leader NATO is forced to respect again.

Stupid, childish questions from simple-minded journalists. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) June 25, 2025

Trump knows how to handle them.

One thing I like about Trump is how funny he is. https://t.co/RwaD52lf5m — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) June 25, 2025

Advertisement

Kudos to the scriptwriter of this timeline🤣 https://t.co/GzO3NdF6jS — Mike R (@I_am_Mutated) June 25, 2025

They are really outdoing themselves.

Dems: Trump is not respected on the world stage



NATO Chief: We call him Daddy



🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

There goes that narrative.

The legacy media can’t stand that Trump is looked up to across the world more now than ever before.



You can tell it’s tearing them up. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) June 25, 2025

Trump’s charm disarms allies and foes alike. power with a wink and a smile. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 25, 2025

Just another reason why Leftists hate him.