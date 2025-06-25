NYC’s Socialist Mayoral Pick: Mary Katharine Ham’s Sarcastic Take on History’s Next 'Perfect’ Experiment

Apparently, the people of New York City are operating under the assumption they will be the first group in all of the history of mankind to finally get Socialism right. Why else would they advance an avowed Socialist in the Mayoral race last night?

Advertisement

The cool thing is real socialism has never been tried before and we can all be excited for the chance to finally see it in action. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 25, 2025

Obviously, this is all very tongue in cheek as it is clear Socialism will never work and won't this time either.

lol is this satire? https://t.co/ixtwzJhLTZ — Zach Dawson (@zdawson23) June 25, 2025

Yes, it absolutely is, but sometimes you have to laugh or you will cry.

How does this person have a job in politics? https://t.co/J18qHkmzko — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 25, 2025

You have to be a political retard to say this out loud and believe it. https://t.co/He7t91Aeu9 — The_QCT (@The_QCT247) June 25, 2025

Clearly, some folks didn't get the memo it was a joke.

Of course NO ONE will be shoplifting from the city owned stores. https://t.co/wmVqRHGpSV — Charles Chazen (@DickFillmoreESQ) June 25, 2025

The city owned grocery stores controlled by the government are going to be something exciting to behold.

Is she joking? Please tell me she's joking https://t.co/tpUX9Gs4Nh — PowerLaw (@AlexSchmidke) June 25, 2025

She's joking. Twitter really needs a sarcasm font.

A periodic reminder that what they mean when they say real communism hasn't been tried is a revolution so thorough that it even overthrows human nature. https://t.co/8P0t53oNn8 — Critical Thinker (@criticlthinkr) June 25, 2025

This time, it will be different. https://t.co/blx8UqNmnp — EG Republican Town Committee (EGRTC) (@EG_GOP) June 25, 2025

It's like an abusive husband and the wife who keeps going back to him.

Hmmmm....what's that saying about people who don't learn from history? https://t.co/1aFP9SfZ3K — Laura Ford (@FordLrf23) June 25, 2025

I wish I could laugh! https://t.co/pkF5yTEU73 — PeteandPolly (@PeteandP) June 25, 2025

This is a Babylon Bee post isn’t it? https://t.co/U8tH2TGSpP — James (@JRR6215) June 25, 2025

In that they are both posting satire, it could be.

And when it fails they can all claim it wasn’t real socialism despite promising it that it was https://t.co/RoZ2w22Pse — bob sacamano (@hesbobsac) June 25, 2025

Of course when it fails, they will say it is because we didn't socialism hard enough and the fans didn't clap long enough or wish on enough stars or something.

Advertisement

Imagine the utopia where the people responsible for the DMV, run a grocery store. https://t.co/R2JXok8sTM — a Gram (@GrahamHilll) June 25, 2025

That sounds awful.

Why is it always "real socialism has never been tried before" ????



Like we can't see the millions of deaths that the other versions caused 😵‍💫 https://t.co/wHbSLaJumw — Dean 6th Gen Texian (@DeanRoss34) June 25, 2025

My family literally died because people tried this. (I know this is a joke, but my comment isn’t) https://t.co/0658Yvqdwn — aviel (@aviel) June 25, 2025

Unfortunately, the consequences are very real, yet the people of New York City seem to believe they are immune from them.