NYC’s Socialist Mayoral Pick: Mary Katharine Ham’s Sarcastic Take on History’s Next 'Perfect’ Experiment

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Apparently, the people of New York City are operating under the assumption they will be the first group in all of the history of mankind to finally get Socialism right. Why else would they advance an avowed Socialist in the Mayoral race last night?

Obviously, this is all very tongue in cheek as it is clear Socialism will never work and won't this time either. 

Yes, it absolutely is, but sometimes you have to laugh or you will cry.

Clearly, some folks didn't get the memo it was a joke.

The city owned grocery stores controlled by the government are going to be something exciting to behold.

She's joking. Twitter really needs a sarcasm font. 

It's like an abusive husband and the wife who keeps going back to him. 

In that they are both posting satire, it could be.

Of course when it fails, they will say it is because we didn't socialism hard enough and the fans didn't clap long enough or wish on enough stars or something. 

That sounds awful. 

Unfortunately, the consequences are very real, yet the people of New York City seem to believe they are immune from them. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BERNIE SANDERS ERIC ADAMS NEW YORK

