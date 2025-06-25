Trump and Hegseth Obliterate CNN, NBC 'Scum' Over Leaked Intel Fake News
Democrats Flee the Sinking Socialist Ship: Mamdani’s Extreme Agenda Sends Moderates Scrambling

justmindy
justmindy | 1:30 PM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The rats are jumping ship off a vessel they clearly believe is going down. 

He's even too much for most mainstream Democrats to stomach. 

Of course, the crazy and bitter Socialists are big mad. 

They are trying to get out in front of the damage he will cause to the whole party. 

Mostly the white college educated trust fund babies voted for him. 

It's fair to call him that, because he is. 

Maybe they will come to their senses, but probably not. 

Apparently, 'MAGA' talking points are points that make sense and are accepted by the general public. 

Unfortunately, the 'normal' Democratic party is long gone. Barack Obama took care of that way back in the early aughts. 

Hopefully, it will help the Republicans continue to dominate across the national landscape. 

