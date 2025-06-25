Democrats Flee the Sinking Socialist Ship: Mamdani’s Extreme Agenda Sends Moderates Scrambling

The rats are jumping ship off a vessel they clearly believe is going down.

Laura Gillen, a House Democrat on Long Island, just issued this statement against Zohran Mamdani.



"Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City. His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 25, 2025

He's even too much for most mainstream Democrats to stomach.

I know who should be primaried next. https://t.co/BV7sAayOwB — Yusuf Gad (@gadinthesix) June 25, 2025

Who has the AIPAC graphic for Laura Gillen https://t.co/vTQxFAwfBg — JustWinners (@JustWinnerss) June 25, 2025

Of course, the crazy and bitter Socialists are big mad.

I'm telling you.



The terrorist sympathizer is toxic. And it's not just Republicans saying it. https://t.co/Ga7LBQdYoq — RBe (@RBPundit) June 25, 2025

They are trying to get out in front of the damage he will cause to the whole party.

But the voters knew all that and gave him the primary anyway. 🤷🏻 https://t.co/ZZYM2wGmdv — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) June 25, 2025

Mostly the white college educated trust fund babies voted for him.

It’s fair to criticize his policies, but I think it’s just lazy to still call him antisemitic. https://t.co/V5J69mgdwW — sewnal (@sewnal) June 25, 2025

It's fair to call him that, because he is.

There is a disturbance in the force of the Democratic Party. Could be significant, but maybe not. https://t.co/S3Y6r5HLOn — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) June 25, 2025

Maybe they will come to their senses, but probably not.

She sounds like she belongs to the far right. these are all MAGA talking points. https://t.co/uYVt91SN6P — Machine Gun Kelly Price (@Marknique_) June 25, 2025

Apparently, 'MAGA' talking points are points that make sense and are accepted by the general public.

👀 Gillen was one of the few Democrats to flip a Republican-held seat in 2024. Her opinion is a million times more valuable than AOC’s https://t.co/4ja8Au6ODR — RL (@ky_rtl) June 25, 2025

Kudos to Congresswoman Gillen, who seemingly represents the Democratic Party I belong to, and who, to my knowledge, is the first normal Democrat to say what needs to be widely said by so many others regarding the clown show in nyc https://t.co/4ja8Au7mtp — RL (@ky_rtl) June 25, 2025

Unfortunately, the 'normal' Democratic party is long gone. Barack Obama took care of that way back in the early aughts.

Already having effects in swing districts https://t.co/czpwCHYO2w — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) June 25, 2025

It's been said Zohran will make NYC trend further right like hundred times now on this app,



but this is the most tangible indication of that, swing seat Democrats are already trying to disassociate from him⬇️ https://t.co/fimD82SSfl — Roll with Reagan ✝️🍷 (@NeoReaganism) June 25, 2025

Hopefully, it will help the Republicans continue to dominate across the national landscape.