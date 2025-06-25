Stanford Swears They Never Did Kid Gender Surgeries, Now Magically 'Stop' Doing Them
Cynthia Nixon’s Socialist Fangirling: Rich Hypocrite Cheers for Policies the Poor Rejected

justmindy
justmindy | 11:20 AM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

Cynthia Nixon has made millions starring in television shows. She has plenty of money and also thinks she knows what is best for the poors. Today, she is celebrating the primary win of Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Socialist, for NYC Mayor. The crazy part is the one group who did not vote for this guy was actual poor people. They know he is bad news. 

She will never have to live out the consequences of her terrible political instincts. 

Won't someone please get these women a hobby that isn't politics?

They really are. 

They'll just send their servants to stand in them. 

They don't have enough to do with their time. If they have children, they don't rear them. The nannies do that. They live off trust funds or their spouses and so they don't work. All they do is sit in their cloistered bubbles all day and come up with new ways to make everyone else miserable. 

She thinks she is part of the revolution or something. 

These days they are content to let their freak flag fly like the weirdos they are.

They are desperate to be a part of anything to the detriment of everyone else. 

