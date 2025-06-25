Cynthia Nixon’s Socialist Fangirling: Rich Hypocrite Cheers for Policies the Poor Rejected

Cynthia Nixon has made millions starring in television shows. She has plenty of money and also thinks she knows what is best for the poors. Today, she is celebrating the primary win of Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Socialist, for NYC Mayor. The crazy part is the one group who did not vote for this guy was actual poor people. They know he is bad news.

Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim democratic socialist has won the NYC primary for Mayor!!!!!! — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 25, 2025

Your net worth is $20 million. The socialism you so shamefully support would have you turn every dime over to the govt. And dont ever claim to care about women after going to bat for Sharia law. Smuggly supporting ideologies that harm the disenfranchised is vile & so are you. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 25, 2025

She will never have to live out the consequences of her terrible political instincts.

Won't someone please get these women a hobby that isn't politics?

You would not be allowed to EXIST in your current iteration....a wealthy independent woman....under socialism or Sharia law. Your desperation to be "enlightened" and willingness to do so at the expense of intellectual honesty reveals you as a bubble dwelling hypocrite. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) June 25, 2025

White liberal women are the greatest threat to western civilization — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 25, 2025

They really are.

Y’all are warped beyond repair — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 25, 2025

I couldn’t help but wonder . . . would Miranda like the bread lines? https://t.co/qudGNPx4zS — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 25, 2025

They'll just send their servants to stand in them.

Affluent, white, female liberals will not rest until they've destroyed what's left of Western civilization.



The most dangerous demographic on earth. https://t.co/gkX7ym12ps — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 25, 2025

They don't have enough to do with their time. If they have children, they don't rear them. The nannies do that. They live off trust funds or their spouses and so they don't work. All they do is sit in their cloistered bubbles all day and come up with new ways to make everyone else miserable.

The perfect tweet to illustrate our cancer. The liberal white woman. https://t.co/f0O7P7LgqG — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) June 25, 2025

GP The pathetic thing is she’s excited by this. https://t.co/bVZsgPILIA — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 25, 2025

She thinks she is part of the revolution or something.

We’ve come a long way from Democrats screeching that it’s unfair to call them socialists https://t.co/LJVonT5VC7 — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 25, 2025

These days they are content to let their freak flag fly like the weirdos they are.

Got your hijab yet? Idiot. No brains. You are schilling for your destruction. MOVE To Tehran. See how you do. https://t.co/QJIvpYAxsi — Steve Kayser (@SteveKayser) June 25, 2025

This is government by liberal white woman



No principles to speak of, just a reciting of demographics, to make their boring selves seem more interesting https://t.co/h9EIkDInZ8 — James David Dickson (@downi75) June 25, 2025

They are desperate to be a part of anything to the detriment of everyone else.