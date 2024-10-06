OMG, They Went There! SNL Roasts Kamala for DRINKING, Mocks Tim Walz's Debate,...
FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Interview (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Credit where it's due ... we're not seeing Kamala Walz going on with Shannon Bream to answer questions so kudos to Tim Walz for at least trying.

That being said, WOOF.

So much woof.

She just nuked him.

Over and over and over again.

Guy Benson with some play-by-play:

Of course he doesn't want to address that.

To be fair, he didn't really want to address much of anything ... heh.

He knows he's in trouble with Kamala's people.

Yup.

But but but ... orange man bad!

Again, at least Tim Walz is willing to go into unfriendly waters ... we can't say the same for Kamala Harris.

