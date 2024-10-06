FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Interview (Watch)

Credit where it's due ... we're not seeing Kamala Walz going on with Shannon Bream to answer questions so kudos to Tim Walz for at least trying.

That being said, WOOF.

So much woof.

She just nuked him.

Walz: President Trump wants a 20% sales tax.



Bream: "That is a tariff which, by the way, this administration not only kept most of the Trump tariffs, but they added their own as well."pic.twitter.com/np1uvj4Wc8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2024

Over and over and over again.

Guy Benson with some play-by-play:

Shannon Bream aggressively fact-checking Tim Walz on his abortion answers from the debate. He just won’t acknowledge the changes he signed into law & falls back to talking points. She notes that the law he signed goes well beyond Roe. He doesn’t even try to address that. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2024

Of course he doesn't want to address that.

To be fair, he didn't really want to address much of anything ... heh.

Bream asks Walz about his Minnesota record giving benefits and healthcare to illegal immigrants. Walz says those aren’t Harris’ positions. But she is on record in favor of giving healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants & decriminalizing border crossings. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2024

He knows he's in trouble with Kamala's people.

Yup.

Walz also clarified that when he said Gaza protesters are doing it for “all the right reasons,” he was not referring to those who chant Hamas slogans, wave their banners & call for Israel’s elimination (which is a LOT of them)… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2024

But but but ... orange man bad!

Shannon Bream puts @Tim_Walz in his place over “Trump tax”:



Walz: President Trump wants a 20% sales tax.



Bream: "That is a tariff which, by the way, this administration not only kept most of the Trump tariffs, but they added their own as well."



pic.twitter.com/72XlwAQu9z — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) October 6, 2024

Again, at least Tim Walz is willing to go into unfriendly waters ... we can't say the same for Kamala Harris.

