Media Continues to Sing a (D)iffernt Tune on (D)omestic Terrorism
Just-Cuffed Ozturk’s American Misadventure: Mucking Things Up Here While Turkey’s Women Be...
'We Have No Plan': Truer Words Were Never Said As CA's High-Speed Rail...
President Trump Pulls Nomination of Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador
Elon Musk Has a Simple Explanation for Why the 'DOGE Clock' Angers So...
Columbia’s Anti-Semitism Mess: Admin Coddles Bigoted Profs as Trump Threatens Cash Cut

Shocker: Judge James Boasberg Assigned to the Signal Lawsuit

Brett T. | 6:40 PM on March 27, 2025
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

A "government watchdog" going by the name of American Oversight has already filed a lawsuit over Pete   use of Signal to discuss top-secret "war plans." As you certainly know by now, The Atlantic's Jeffrey "Suckers and Losers" Goldberg was mistakenly invited to the chat, where he lurked while taking screenshots of the chat to publish.

We learned Wednesday that a judge had already been assigned to the case — Judge James Boasberg. Yes, that's the same judge who ordered those planes full of Tren de Aragua gang members headed to El Salvador to turn around in midair and return the gang members to the United States.

You really can script this.

His "office" confirms the case was randomly assigned. Right.

Here's some new information regarding Boasberg's affinity for Tren de Aragua. It's a long thread, but stick with it.

… attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States, by any foreign nation or government, and the President of the United States shall make public proclamation of the event, all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being males of the age of fourteen years and upwards, who shall be within the United States, and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured and removed, as alien enemies.

Sounds pretty clear to us.

"… destabilize our country."

"… into the United States to 20 separate states.”

"… the Venezuelan military and intelligence apparatus, Cuban intelligence, and the worst of the Latin American narcoterrorists.  He has shared not only the intelligence, but the sources, with elements of the U.S. government."

"And now the officials are trying to undermine President Trump. That's been the playbook ever since 2017.

As Trump has maintained, Venezuela emptied its prisons and sent all of the convicts to the United States. 

Sen. John Kennedy made a great statement about all of the judicial injunctions against the Trump administration:

Yes.

They tried to keep Trump out of office with lawfare, and now they're using it to undermine his agenda. 

Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people. Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us expose out-of-control judges who are dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change.


***


 

Tags: ACTIVISTS DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP JUDGES VENEZUELA

