Shocker: Judge James Boasberg Assigned to the Signal Lawsuit

A "government watchdog" going by the name of American Oversight has already filed a lawsuit over Pete use of Signal to discuss top-secret "war plans." As you certainly know by now, The Atlantic's Jeffrey "Suckers and Losers" Goldberg was mistakenly invited to the chat, where he lurked while taking screenshots of the chat to publish.

Advertisement

We learned Wednesday that a judge had already been assigned to the case — Judge James Boasberg. Yes, that's the same judge who ordered those planes full of Tren de Aragua gang members headed to El Salvador to turn around in midair and return the gang members to the United States.

JUST IN: Judge James Boasberg has been assigned to the Signalgate lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/nrLv9EQNyO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 26, 2025

You really can’t script this. The same week the Trump admin invokes the state secrets privilege to deny Boasberg info, he is assigned the lawsuit over the Trump administration’s apparent carelessness with state secrets. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 26, 2025

You really can script this.

NEW Judge Boasberg — already assessing the Trump administration's handling of national security under the Alien Enemies Act — is now handling a case stemming from the metastasizing scandal of Signalgate



His office confirms the case was randomly assigned.https://t.co/wiYELH5r87 pic.twitter.com/nNi2EecoN5 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 26, 2025

His "office" confirms the case was randomly assigned. Right.

If folks don’t see the problem with this, we are lost — BeppiButler (@BeppiButler1) March 26, 2025

Is there only one judge in the US? — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) March 27, 2025

The corruption is palpable. — Kwisatz Daderach (@KwisatzDaderach) March 27, 2025

Anddd now you know why it was filed. https://t.co/NQ7AvCWAb8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 26, 2025

Exactly what many of us suspected from the beginning. Timing tells the real story. — Anik Singal (@aniksingal) March 27, 2025

Here's some new information regarding Boasberg's affinity for Tren de Aragua. It's a long thread, but stick with it.

BREAKING: New intelligence briefing refutes Judge Boasberg’s main objection to deporting the criminal aliens of Tren de Aragua.

Biden’s CIA officials involved.

I’ve seen the evidence that TdA is funded and directed by the Venezuelan government. Why does that matter? Read on: 🧵 — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

Boasberg said TdA is not a foreign government against whom the United States has declared war. But that is a deliberate misreading of the text of the law. The law is quite simple. Here it is, in its entirety: — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That whenever there shall be a declared war between the United States and any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion shall be perpetrated,… — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

… attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States, by any foreign nation or government, and the President of the United States shall make public proclamation of the event, all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government, being males of the age of fourteen years and upwards, who shall be within the United States, and not actually naturalized, shall be liable to be apprehended, restrained, secured and removed, as alien enemies.

Sounds pretty clear to us.

The law states clearly that the predicates for invoking the Act include “any invasion or predatory incursion attempted … by any foreign nation or government,” and that “the President shall make public declaration of the event.” Are those conditions met? — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

The President issued the required declaration, on March 15th. But does the situation meet the other criteria? Is the criminal gang activity of Tren de Aragua “perpetrated, attempted, or threatened by a foreign nation or government?” — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

An extraordinary article last week by Miami Herald investigative reporter Antonio Maria Delgado provides clear answers. Delgado interviewed a team of high-level investigators and analysts who have been following the Venezuelan regime for over ten years. — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

The only team member to speak on the record is Gary Berntsen, among the most highly decorated CIA veterans in recent history. I spoke with Berntsen after the article was published. He confirmed that Tren de Aragua was purposely sent to the United States to destabilize our… — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

"… destabilize our country."

Berntsen said, “The Venezuelan regime has assumed operational control of TdA and has trained 300 of them; they have given them paramilitary training, training them to fire weapons, how to conduct sabotage, in a four- to six-week course. Then they deployed them into the United… — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

"… into the United States to 20 separate states.”

“Remember, sabotage includes arson,” he said. “Many of these wildfires, industrial fires, the Los Angeles fires taking advantage of wind and the local conditions, were started by arsonists. How many of them were paid or coerced by TdA or their surrogates?” — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

Berntsen is coming forward now because two CIA officials leaked false intelligence to the New York Times recently, claiming the Agency has no intelligence connecting TdA with the Venezuelan government. But Berntsen showed me proof of the close relationships among Tren de Aragua,… — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

"… the Venezuelan military and intelligence apparatus, Cuban intelligence, and the worst of the Latin American narcoterrorists. He has shared not only the intelligence, but the sources, with elements of the U.S. government."

“The CIA doesn’t have the information because they refused to look at it,” Berntsen said. “We tried to brief them about this three years ago, but they were directed by the Biden Administration to ignore it. And now those officials are trying to undermine President Trump.” — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

"And now the officials are trying to undermine President Trump. That's been the playbook ever since 2017.

Review the record:



Predatory? Yes.



Incursion? Yes.



Invasion? Yes. A light brigade-sized force of military aged men (2,000).



Perpetrated by a foreign nation or government? Yes. TdA was trained, directed, and funded by the government of Venezuela and its criminal allies. — Bart Marcois (@bmarcois) March 27, 2025

As Trump has maintained, Venezuela emptied its prisons and sent all of the convicts to the United States.

Sen. John Kennedy made a great statement about all of the judicial injunctions against the Trump administration:

The universal injunction has become a weapon against the Trump admin.



It’s long past time to put an end to this lawless practice. pic.twitter.com/WQlle4jA1T — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 26, 2025

Advertisement

Require three-judge panels! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 26, 2025

Yes.

They tried to keep Trump out of office with lawfare, and now they're using it to undermine his agenda. You can help us expose these activist judges by becoming a VIP member.

Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people. Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.



FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Help us expose out-of-control judges who are dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.

***



