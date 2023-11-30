Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden...
Nikki Haley Gets a ‘Kiss of Death’ Endorsement
'HAHAHAHA!' Guess Who Helped Prep Gavin Newsom for Tonight's DeSantis Debate
There's One Thing Everybody Missed From Elon Musk's 'Go F**k Yourself' Moment
Texas Democrat Switches Parties And No One Seems To Notice
BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Am...
'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL...
Piers Morgan Guest Refuses to Call October 7 Attack Terrorism
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a...
Biden Likes Slamming Billionaires But Sure Doesn't Mind Staying at Their Houses
That's a Shame ... ANYWAY: MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show and the Response...
How 'Bout That CEASEFIRE?! Hamas Opens Fire on Jerusalem Bus Stop, Kills at...
YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page From Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving...
Deadspin Bully Carron Phillips' Horrible, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse Trying to Dunk...

Michael Shellenberger ENDS Dan Goldman in Back and Forth over Hunter Biden's Laptop and DAMN SON (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on November 30, 2023
Townhall

As Twitchy readers know, Michael Shellenberger dropped a HUGE bombshell testifying today about the US and UK governments literally deploying military contractors AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE to control and manipulate what we hear, say, read, think, believe ... and how we ultimately vote.

Advertisement

He must have gotten a little too close to the truth because Rep. Dan Goldman lost his shiznit.

More than usual.

Guess we should just be glad he didn't threaten Trump's life this time.

Watch:

And Shellenberger ENDED him.

Goldman is a conspiracy theorist.

The end.

Gosh, he didn't like being called one of those ... heh.

Of course, he has no evidence because he's talking out of his backside.

Recommended

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Advertisement

Dude is SUCH a skeezeball.

Nice try though, Dan.

Was this a callout to Adam Schiff? We hope so.

It's what Democrats do best.

======================================================================

Related:

BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Americans (Watch)

'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL it Does NOT Go Well

Advertisement

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

That's a Shame ... ANYWAY: MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show and the Response Has Been Comedy GOLD

YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page from Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving Disney the Proverbial FINGER

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN CENSORSHIP HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Americans (Watch)
Sam J.
Nikki Haley Gets a ‘Kiss of Death’ Endorsement
Aaron Walker
'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL it Does NOT Go Well
Sam J.
'HAHAHAHA!' Guess Who Helped Prep Gavin Newsom for Tonight's DeSantis Debate
Doug P.
Texas Democrat Switches Parties And No One Seems To Notice
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing Sam J.
Advertisement