Michael Shellenberger ENDS Dan Goldman in Back and Forth over Hunter Biden's Laptop and DAMN SON (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Michael Shellenberger dropped a HUGE bombshell testifying today about the US and UK governments literally deploying military contractors AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE to control and manipulate what we hear, say, read, think, believe ... and how we ultimately vote.

Advertisement

He must have gotten a little too close to the truth because Rep. Dan Goldman lost his shiznit.

More than usual.

Guess we should just be glad he didn't threaten Trump's life this time.

Watch:

Unhinged @RepDanGoldman claims that Hunter Biden's laptop hard drive was manipulated by Rudy Giuliana and Russia@shellenberger "what's the evidence that that happened... there's no evidence, you're engaged in a conspiracy theory" pic.twitter.com/e9rJwGMNsI — Media Research Center (@theMRC) November 30, 2023

And Shellenberger ENDED him.

Goldman is a conspiracy theorist.

The end.

Gosh, he didn't like being called one of those ... heh.

Rep. Dan Goldman says that Hunter Biden’s laptop may have been manipulated “by Rudy Giuliani or Russia.”



When asked for evidence by @shellenberger, he has none.

pic.twitter.com/KB5nCNH4E1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2023

Of course, he has no evidence because he's talking out of his backside.

It's also worth noting that in his guilty plea, Hunter Biden admitted in court documents that the laptop was in fact his.https://t.co/7WfJp4Bzdt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 30, 2023

Dude is SUCH a skeezeball.

Nice try though, Dan.

Goldman is the worst. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 30, 2023

Goldman's rational and argument is pure fantasyland. All he has is "What if".

His argument has NO basis in fact. — Darol (@daroljorg) November 30, 2023

No surprise that he's literally waving his arms as he makes shift up. — Murphy Fowles (@FowlesMurphy) November 30, 2023

Was this a callout to Adam Schiff? We hope so.

.@danielsgoldman consistently peddles propaganda as he advocates for US Citizens to be censored for disinformation. As he clings to his lies about Russia and @RudyGiuliani remember Hunter Biden admitted in court the laptop was his. pic.twitter.com/Fkg58lI7lM — LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) November 30, 2023

It's what Democrats do best.

======================================================================

Related:

BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Americans (Watch)

'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL it Does NOT Go Well

Advertisement

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

That's a Shame ... ANYWAY: MSNBC Cancels Mehdi Hasan's Show and the Response Has Been Comedy GOLD

YAAAS! --> X Users Taking Page from Elon Musk's Book of BADAS*ERY, Giving Disney the Proverbial FINGER

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.