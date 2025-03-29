‘Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy’: Radical Mobs Promote Terrorism in Organized Pushback on Musk and DOGE

Democrats, leftists, and other unhinged, unproductive members of society were protesting and inciting violence and terrorism against Tesla in New York City on Saturday. Their message: ‘Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy.’

(WATCH)

BREAKING - Leftist have taken over a Tesla dealership in Manhattan, encouraging the destruction of Teslas with a banners reading, “Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy.”



pic.twitter.com/2lzhPl1f15 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 29, 2025

And again, and again. It's the same people as pro Hamas, BLM, Climate lies, etc... — Kim Gilbert (@kgilb94429) March 29, 2025

It’s a rent-a-mob. It’s the same cadre of losers at all these protests.

Many posters were scratching their heads over the mob’s signage encouraging vandalism and terrorism. How does engaging in unlawful destruction save democracy?

I'm a little confused. How does vandalism save democracy? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 29, 2025

Exactly. Destroy, destroy, destroy. No other tactics, no conversations, no rational thought ; just destroy and burn. The pattern is clear. — Pilgrims (@pilgramsandnuts) March 29, 2025

It doesn't, but they just want to destroy everything. They're not capable of earning things for themselves, so they just destroy everyone else's stuff. Not smart enough & too lazy to have a job. — Kim Gilbert (@kgilb94429) March 29, 2025

So, democracy is achieved through terrorism and the destruction of private property. That’s what they are advocating.

(WATCH)

NYC- The current scene in front of a Tesla showroom in New York which is being completely surrounded by anti-Elon Musk protesters.



One protester is holding a sign that reads “Save Democracy, Burn a Tesla” | @sav_says_ | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/z0xERACHh6 — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) March 29, 2025

These are the puppets, but who are the puppetmasters? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2025

Elon Musk wants to know who is funding and organizing these targeted hits.

Thankfully, these demonstrations are not helping their cause or the Democrat Party.

These people really think they’re accomplishing something — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) March 29, 2025

They are they’re adding more Republican voters! — George (@George52767730) March 29, 2025

Tesla vehicle ownership skews Democrat. So as the poster pointed out these idiots are targeting fellow leftists/Democrats. The Dem Tesla owners who were on the fence and have been targeted are probably looking to make a party charge now.