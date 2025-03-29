Harry Sisson Shocker! The Social Media Influencer Admits the Democrat Party Brand is...
VIP
Starbucks Employee Breaks Down in Tears Over Eight-Hour Shift
WSJ: MAGA Republicans See Europe as Full of Latte-Sipping Progressives
Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump
Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing...
Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
CRINGE Alert! Here's a Pic of Tesla Dealership Protesters' Chant-Tastic Cheat Sheet
Orwell Would Tell the U.K. to Tap the Brakes: SIX OFFICERS Arrest Parents...
WHCA 'Nerd Prom' Dinner Too Important This Year to Feature a Comedian
When They Tell Us Who They Are, BELIEVE THEM: Leftist Protest Org Straight...
Ron Filipkowski Triggered by Vice President J.D. Vance's Cap
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Subway Hat Stealing Woman Is Absolutely AWFL...
VIP
Tim Walz Advocates Undermining American Democracy to Tell His Version of the Truth
WSJ: Pete Hegseth Brought His Wife to ‘Sensitive’ Meetings

‘Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy’: Radical Mobs Promote Terrorism in Organized Pushback on Musk and DOGE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Josh Edelson

Democrats, leftists, and other unhinged, unproductive members of society were protesting and inciting violence and terrorism against Tesla in New York City on Saturday. Their message: ‘Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy.’

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It’s a rent-a-mob. It’s the same cadre of losers at all these protests.

Many posters were scratching their heads over the mob’s signage encouraging vandalism and terrorism. How does engaging in unlawful destruction save democracy?

So, democracy is achieved through terrorism and the destruction of private property. That’s what they are advocating.

Recommended

Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Here’s more video from the scene. (WATCH)

Elon Musk wants to know who is funding and organizing these targeted hits.

Thankfully, these demonstrations are not helping their cause or the Democrat Party.

Tesla vehicle ownership skews Democrat. So as the poster pointed out these idiots are targeting fellow leftists/Democrats. The Dem Tesla owners who were on the fence and have been targeted are probably looking to make a party charge now.

Tags: CAR DEMOCRAT ELON MUSK LEFTISTS NEW YORK CITY TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History'
Brett T.
Three Yale Professors Depart for Canada Because of Trump
Brett T.
WSJ: MAGA Republicans See Europe as Full of Latte-Sipping Progressives
Brett T.
Brother’s Big Dress Reveal Steals Sister’s Wedding Thunder, Calls Her Transphobic for Noticing
justmindy
Starbucks Employee Breaks Down in Tears Over Eight-Hour Shift
Brett T.
Losing Their Grift: Ilhan Omar Wants Us to Know Ending USAID Is Causing a Worldwide Global(ist) Crisis
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's More 'Disgusting Behavior' From 'The Worst VP in Modern History' Brett T.
Advertisement