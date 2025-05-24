The Man from M.A.G.A.: Confused Democrats Think CNN’s Jake Tapper is Secretly Working...
Police Release Body Cam Footage of Afghan Migrant Who Shot Two Police Officers

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on May 24, 2025
AngieArtist

This editor has written a lot about Afghan asylum seekers in Europe, particularly Germany. They seem really stabby. So he was surprised to see this body cam footage of a traffic stop of an illegal Afghan immigrant in the United States who seemed to think he was being persecuted for a traffic stop because his inspection sticker was expired. 

Body cams were implemented so that the footage could be used against police, but they've turned out to be a great resource to show what police have to put up with.

Check out the attitude of this guy from the start. Oh, and spoiler … he was shot and killed.

The post continues:

… served with the Taliban. He did not have insurance or a license and was furious about not receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. 

Wali managed to shoot two officers on the driver's side before being shot by a third officer. Wali died from his injuries.

So he's an illegal, but he has a car and a gun. How does that work out?

"Virginia man shot and killed by police during routine stop."

Exactly. The headline would have read like the one we posted above.

***

Tags: AFGHANISTAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT POLICE SHOOTING

