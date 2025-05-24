Police Release Body Cam Footage of Afghan Migrant Who Shot Two Police Officers

This editor has written a lot about Afghan asylum seekers in Europe, particularly Germany. They seem really stabby. So he was surprised to see this body cam footage of a traffic stop of an illegal Afghan immigrant in the United States who seemed to think he was being persecuted for a traffic stop because his inspection sticker was expired.

Body cams were implemented so that the footage could be used against police, but they've turned out to be a great resource to show what police have to put up with.

Check out the attitude of this guy from the start. Oh, and spoiler … he was shot and killed.

Police in Fairfax, Va. have released the footage showing an armed Afghan migrant trying to kill police on April 23.



Jamal Wali, who was given refuge in the U.S. and has four children, made racist anti-white statements against the police, showed his firearm, and said he wished he… pic.twitter.com/bWU35FBP7L — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2025

The post continues:

… served with the Taliban. He did not have insurance or a license and was furious about not receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. Wali managed to shoot two officers on the driver's side before being shot by a third officer. Wali died from his injuries.

So he's an illegal, but he has a car and a gun. How does that work out?

This is why mass deportations are so important. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 24, 2025

Miracle that cop is alive — Ken Berenger (@KenBerenger) May 24, 2025

Well that escalated quickly. — 🤔 (@gerald_d) May 24, 2025

No license, no registration, armed, shot 2 police officers, but there are people on here sympathizing with him. Astonishing. — Amber, Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness (@AmberGirl3) May 24, 2025

“Fairfax Dad” — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) May 24, 2025

"Virginia man shot and killed by police during routine stop."

Like I said, atracked from within. — Honey Lady (@HoneyLady688751) May 24, 2025

This is what happens when there is a complete disconnect between decisions made and implemented by the DC "autopen crew" and real life. The DC "autopen crew" doesn't have to deal with the dangerous consequences of their unconstitutional decision making, but LEOs do! — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) May 24, 2025

Couldn’t pay me enough for that job. They don’t assimilate. — Bobbyg1234 (@Bobbyg12341) May 24, 2025

Import the third world, become the third world. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) May 24, 2025

Imagine what the media would have turned this story into if the body cam stuff didn’t exist. — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) May 24, 2025

Exactly. The headline would have read like the one we posted above.

