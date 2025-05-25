Shocker: Antifa Thugs Attacked a Christian Rally in Seattle, But Guess Who the Mayor Blamed?

We've written often about how Democrat politicians encourage, incite, and turn a blind eye to violence from their political supporters. From the 'Summer of Love' in 2020 to the firebombing of Tesla dealerships this year, violence has practically become the defining pillar of the Democratic Party platform.

But we've rarely seen an endorsement of political violence -- and punishing your political opposition -- so egregious and explicit as the one made publicly by the mayor of Seattle, Bruce Harrell, this week.

Readers may remember Harrell as the mayor who, just a couple of months ago, blamed YEARS of his city's budget failures on Donald Trump, who had been President for only two months at the time. Because, of course, he did.

But what Harrell said yesterday is far more shameful.

On Saturday, groups of Christians gathered in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park for a rally to support a number of conservative causes, including pro-life and protecting children from the predatory gender cult.

Not surprisingly, groups of counter protesters from Antifa and Trantifa showed up to screech at the Christian rally.

Less surprisingly, those counter-protesters soon became violent. Police responded and, to their credit, began making swaths of arrests.

Perhaps least surprisingly of all, the response from Antifa was to then begin violently assaulting the police.

Watch:

Seattle Police are making arrests after Antifa, Trantifa and far-left extremists gathered for a violent direct action to shut down a Christian worship event at Cal Anderson Park. The park is at the center of the former deadly CHAZ occupation. pic.twitter.com/6006VBqBZn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 25, 2025

Good for the police officers. As one of them stated to the camera, they were just upholding and enforcing the law.

But just when we thought that a modicum of sanity might be returning to the Pacific Northwest, Mayor Harrell and his Communications Director weighed in on the altercation.

And you'll never guess who they blamed.

Just kidding. You know EXACTLY who they blamed.

.@MayorofSeattle Bruce Harrell has released a statement written by @jamiehousen, his director of communication, condemning the Christians for holding a worship event at a public park in the city. The event was violently attacked by Antifa and Trantifa.



The mayor says he is… https://t.co/TJvxoW6fzF pic.twitter.com/i6AKpfRiNe — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 25, 2025

The mayor says he is directing an investigation into how the Christians were given the approval to worship at the park. He suggests they should have been banned from that location.

Wow. We know we should not be at all surprised, but just ... wow.

Here is the Mayor's statement, written by Housen, in full:

Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice. Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood. When the humanity of trans people and those who have been historically marginalized is questioned, we triumph by demonstrating our values through our words and peaceful protest – we lose our voice when this is disrupted by violence, chaos, and confusion. Anarchists infiltrated the counter-protestors group and inspired violence, prompting SPD to make arrests and ask organizers to shut down the event early, which they did. While there are broad First Amendment requirements around permitting events under free speech protections, I am directing the Parks Department to review all of the circumstances of this application to understand whether there were legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued. The Police Department will complete an after-action report of this event, including understanding preparation, crowd management tactics, and review of arrests and citations. I am grateful for those who make their voices heard in support of our neighbors without resorting to violence. In the face of an extreme right-wing national effort to attack our trans and LGBTQ+ communities, Seattle will continue to stand unwavering in our embrace of diversity, love for our neighbors, and commitment to justice and fairness.

Of course, it wasn't the counter-protesters themselves who became violent, it was 'anarchist infiltrators.'

No, Mayor. The counter-protesters ARE the infiltrators. Every time.

But scariest of all in this statement is the 'investigation' Harrell's at the end, where he openly stated his intention to violate the First Amendment rights of his citizens if he doesn't agree with their political positions.

Harmeet Dhillon has taken notice. And Harrell likely is going to regret going up against the head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

To deny a group a permit to pray in a public space because of crowd reaction is the classic heckler’s veto, which is barred by the First Amendment. Seattle’s Mayor clearly needs an education in viewpoint discrimination. https://t.co/QxhkEwDQPE — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 25, 2025

If anyone needs to be investigated, it is the Mayor of Seattle, not any Christian groups (despite Harrell's attempt to smear them by calling them 'bigoted' and 'far-right').

Others were equally appalled.

How does any sane person live in Seattle? https://t.co/5rbIugP0KL — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 25, 2025

What the actual?! What is happening to my state!? https://t.co/PMUpMMk8Fu — Elaine (@elbh) May 25, 2025

It's not 'happening' in Seattle. It has already happened. The city of 'CHAZ' is living up to its reputation.

Seattle is nearing Sodom status https://t.co/i24LQNn8hu — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) May 25, 2025

Nearing?

This is disgusting. Open drug use, defecation, prostitution is ok but Christians worshipping peacefully and respectfully is offensive?



Seattle was once a beautiful city. Last time I was there it looked like a third world dumpster fire. — Just Carmen (@Carmen50) May 25, 2025

Even the people of Sodom might blush if they saw modern-day Seattle.

The LGBT community doesn't "own" this park. The mayor is 100% wrong and should be ashamed of hating on Christians. https://t.co/OSfaLlteIL — Jeanne (@ConservativeBu7) May 25, 2025

We know that he will never be ashamed. But if Dhillon has any say in the matter (and she does), he WILL be investigated.

A reminder that @MayorofSeattle said NOTHING when left-wing antisemites took over a building at UW, lighting fires and causing $1M in damage. Not a peep. https://t.co/K0Dij5KFRP — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 25, 2025

Of course, he didn't. Those violent antisemites are his voting base, along with the Antifa and Trantifa thugs who assaulted Christians yesterday.

Idk at what stage in our society’s collapse this puts us at, but I’d guess it’s near bottom. https://t.co/mAivbYEg5r — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 25, 2025

We still have hope for society and most of America. But Seattle? Not so much.

Public servants calling Christian values “far right” attacks on the LGBTQ+ community for singing songs about God in a park? https://t.co/cfDEhWJZKf — Naomi ✾ Mom in Combat Boots (@NopePNW) May 25, 2025

It is the leftist playbook. Attack people who are being peaceful, and then claim you are the victims of their attacks.

I honestly don't know what to think other than @MayorofSeattle supports/wants Antifa violence. — David (@DaveTheNewb) May 25, 2025

That just makes him another Democrat, all of whom currently support political violence.

This is America, @MayorofSeattle, and it's founded on religious freedom. Your permission of religious persecution & violence against Christians violates America's Constitution & your oath of office. There will be consequences. — Dana Demystified (@DanaDemyst) May 25, 2025

That's the problem. Democrats feel free to do this all of the time because there have never been any consequences for them. At least not during the last four years of the Biden administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Civil Rights Division leader Kristen Clarke. They encouraged this.

But we can only hope that times have changed with Dhillon now at the head of the Civil Rights Division, and that Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will face some accountability for threatening the free speech rights of Christians in his city.

Stay tuned.

