You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a Citizen Detained by ICE

As NBC News reports, Leonardo Garcia Venegas is a US-born citizen from Florida. He was detained during a job site immigration raid in Foley, Alabama on Wednesday. After law enforcement confirmed his ID, he was released.

Advertisement

These are the simple facts of the story.

They say lies are built on grains of truth, and in classic left-wing media form, NBC uses these simple grains of truth to spin a grandiose tale of an authoritarian government targeting anyone who happened to be brown and spoke with an accent.

A U.S.-born citizen who was wrestled into the dirt, handcuffed and detained in a vehicle as part of an immigration raid had a REAL ID on him that was dismissed as fake, the man's cousin said Friday. https://t.co/UImlznrLel — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 24, 2025

The headline sounds terrible. An American citizen was at work, minding his own business, and was thrown to the ground, handcuffed, and detained, despite having proper ID, a 'Real ID,' in his wallet.

A U.S.-born citizen who was wrestled into the dirt, handcuffed and detained in a vehicle as part of an immigration raid had a REAL ID on him that was dismissed as fake, the man's cousin said Friday. Video of the arrest, aired by Noticias Telemundo, showed authorities grabbing Leonardo Garcia Venegas, 25, while at a job site in Foley, Alabama, on Wednesday and bending his arms behind him. Someone off-camera can be heard yelling, "He's a citizen." Garcia told Noticias Telemundo that authorities took his ID from his wallet and told him it was fake before handcuffing him. REAL ID is the identification U.S. citizens are required by law to have in order to travel through airports and enter federal buildings. It is considered a higher security form of identification.

NBC frames the raid as mindless stormtroopers arriving at the job site with a 'Civil Rights Be Damned' attitude hell-bent on taking anyone who looked 'Different' into custody, regardless of immigration status.

NBC's description of events depicts an egregious act of governmental overreach and abuse of power. Grains of truth spun into a pile of BS big enough to fertilize a cornfield.

Here's what really happened.

No. During a targeted worksite operation, the individual in question attempted to obstruct & prevent the lawful arrest of an illegal alien. He physically got in between agents and the subject they were attempting to arrest, refusing to comply with numerous verbal commands.… https://t.co/HPJeYYAzTB — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) May 24, 2025

The rest of the post:

He physically got in between agents and the subject they were attempting to arrest, refusing to comply with numerous verbal commands. Anyone who actively obstructs law enforcement in the performance of their sworn duties, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences which include arrest.

Venegas wasn't arrested because he was Hispanic. His detainment had nothing to do with his heritage or his accent. He physically interfered with officers and ignored commands to stand aside.

What really happened is Venegas was trying to prevent officers from arresting his brother who IS in the country illegally. The truth is, he was detained because of his actions, not his heritage.

Advertisement

To be fair, NBC does eventually get to the actual truth of the story. If you get past the intentionally misleading headline, and make your way down to the bottom of the article.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to NBC News that Garcia interfered with an arrest during a targeted worksite operation. “He physically got in between agents and the subject they were attempting to arrest and refused to comply with numerous verbal commands,” said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary. “Anyone who actively obstructs law enforcement in the performance of their sworn duties, including U.S. citizens, will of course face consequences which include arrest.”

Burying the truth at the end of the story is by design. NBC knows that most people will see the headline and never read the article. Presenting the narrative and burying the truth is a favorite tactic of the left-wing legacy media.

The left-wing media will never stop lying to you. That's all they do.



If you haven't figured that out by now, I don't know what to tell you. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) May 24, 2025

They do it because it works.

R A C I A L

P R O F I L I N G

is what they are doing across immigrant communities and Latino work places. — Angel Caycho (@AngelCaycho2) May 24, 2025

In selling a false narrative NBC depends on people like this guy, who obviously read the headline and skipped the article.

Advertisement

The once respected 'Fourth Estate' has lost all credibility as a trusted source of truthful information.

@NBC is lying AGAIN. This man got arrested because he physically obstructed law enforcement officials attempting to arrest a wanted illegal alien.



The left-wing media does nothing but lie to you over and over. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) May 24, 2025

…how the hell did you fail to mention in your X post that he was…



ACTIVELY OBSTRUCTING FEDERAL AGENT?!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 24, 2025

Facts don’t suit the news — GenXattitude (@GXattitude70) May 24, 2025

No matter how much you distrust or dislike NBC and the legacy media in general, it's not enough. They are not about to let something like facts get in the way of the 'America Last' narrative they will continue to push, spinning lies from grains of truth.