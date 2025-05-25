Shocker: Antifa Thugs Attacked a Christian Rally in Seattle, But Guess Who the...
By Attempting to Bury Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline, the Left Planted Seeds of...
You'll Definitely Be Dealt With: J.K. Rowling Calls Out Haters of Her Women's...
Bloomberg: SCOTUS Has 'Given' Trump the Authority to Fire the Head of any...
See If You Can Spot the Difference Between 2021 and 2025 Jen Psaki's...
Pro-Hamas Protesters Cheer as UK Police Arrest Pro-Israel Protester
UK Police Arrest Jewish Protester for Placard Mocking Hezbollah
'You're Amazing People:' Check Out Some Highlights From President Trump's West Point Addre...
CBS News Reporter Triggered by Additional Credentialing Procedures at the Pentagon

NOW It Can Be Told! Apparently These People Were Part of a WH 'Politburo' During the Biden Years

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As you already know, many in a media that spent a few years telling us that observations and videos about Joe Biden's cognitive decline were misinformation campaigns and "cheap fakes," we're seeing books getting published by some of those same "journalists" about how bad things really were at the White House. 

During an interview with Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic (we'll get to that aspect in a minute), the authors of one such "now it can be told" book, "Original Sin," described what's being called a "politburo" that existed consisting of people who were the ones making the actual decisions at the White House. 

Who were those people? According to Tapper and Thompson's book, two of them were Jill and Hunter Biden. There were others:

ALEX THOMPSON: Mike Donilon, Biden's longtime political liaison, Steve Ricchetti, who was sort of the legislative liaison, plus like a friend, Bruce Reed, at times, depending on his situation with the Biden people, Ron Klain. And then there are some people outside the Politburo bureau that are closer to family, which would be obviously Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, but then Jill's main chief of staff, Anthony Bernal, and sort of his sort of like deputy in some ways, Annie Tomasini, who is often Biden's traveling chief of staff.

JAKE TAPPER: And Jill Biden himself also is part of this. Joe Biden is not like -- it's not Weekend at Bernie's, right? He has some purchase here. He has some agency. And he's aware of some of what's going on. He might be in denial about it, but he's aware of the fact that they are keeping the cabinet away from him, they're keeping some White House staffers away from him, they're keeping members of Congress away from him. He knows what's going on.

And we already know the Easter Bunny was on that list.

Biden knew what was going on but not enough to apparently mind others taking over things that normally would be the president's job? The framers of the Constitution would see a huge problem with this but the media and too many politicians don't appear to be as alarmed. 

Adding an extra layer of richness to this story is the fact that Tapper and Thompson were telling these things to the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

After Biden's decline became too obvious to hide, The Atlantic basically admitted the media had a gaslighting campaign about Joe but those lies didn't really matter because the truth was obvious anyway:

Ah, "journalism"! The fact that Tapper and Thompson were telling stories about how bad it really was at the Biden White House to Goldberg is like a one-stop "why you should hate the media" shop. 

Back to the White House "politburo" -- when do the hearings start?

There should be. But will that happen?

Also Cabinet officials at the Biden White House were granted anonymity for the book which doesn't seem very "journalism-y" to us either.

"Do not mock Joe's lifelong stuttering problem" some were told when pointing out Biden's obvious cognitive decline.

We won't hold our breath.

