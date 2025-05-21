The Atlantic: 'Sure, We Lied to You. But You Didn't Believe Us, Did You'

You've likely read tons about the self-inflicted wounds the media is dealing with for running cover for Biden's mental decline, then making bank by telling the story now that it's safe to do so. To add insult to injury, they then had the mind-blowing audacity to play the 'they fooled us all' card as if they weren't directly involved.

The Atlantic, which is making increasingly awful takes, tops it with this one. Don't worry, they'll likely top this next week.

“Here is why I think that the ‘cover-up’ of Biden’s ‘true condition’ is beside the point—and why I’m not really vibing with the umbrage-mongering: It’s pretty much impossible to ‘cover up’ for something that is hiding in plain sight,” @MarkLeibovich writes.… — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) May 20, 2025

Here's the translation, courtesy of Jim Treacher.

"Sure, we lied to you. But you didn't believe us, did you?" https://t.co/iLr21qfZIo — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 21, 2025

Un-freakin'-believeable!

Captain Coverup is upset!



"It’s not just making an issue of Biden’s age, it’s LYING, it’s saying he’s senile, saying he’s demented, saying he’s out of it." -- Mark Leibovich on PBS, September 1, 2023.

https://t.co/G7IOfn4OVW https://t.co/SH4bI5sa5z — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 21, 2025

The balls on these guys are so massive, they could knock the Earth off its axis.

Wow that's interesting Mark, because last year you said that people questioning Biden's condition were "lying" https://t.co/cMQ7Wv47TM pic.twitter.com/USV4veEcng — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) May 21, 2025

Video receipts.

We did indeed lie to you about what was in front of your eyes, but you could see it clearly with your eyes, so that means everything was very transparent. https://t.co/QYVSpKQMgW — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 21, 2025

Breaking: Gaslight found responsible for 80% of the greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.

Who cares who was making the decisions for four years? Or who was in charge of the military. Or who participated in this colossal coverup. That stuff is all irrelevant.



Plus Joe has cancer now so he’s off limits. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 20, 2025

It was so absurd that even Hollaria Briden couldn't be silly about it. Poe's Law strikes again.

Nah. Ostracize those who covered it up, who pre-arranged scripted questions, who attacked those pointing out what was being hidden in plain sight, and now want to move on without repercussions. — Gerry (@GerryDales) May 21, 2025

If only we lived in a just world.

"It was in plain sight which means we were clearly lying about it" isn't a defense, you pathetic turdblossoms — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 21, 2025

Included because 'turdblossom' is such a cool epithet.

Covering up the cover up! That’s the spirit! — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 21, 2025

They just can't stop digging. It's all a joke at this point.

You should probably clean up your own timeline if you're going to attempt to gas light this hard. pic.twitter.com/YIMXY32DKT — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) May 21, 2025

Wouldn't that require some sense of shame?

As the meme goes, '1984 was intended to be a warning, not a manual.'