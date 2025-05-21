Yosemite Sham: Mustachioed Man in a Skirt Unfurls Trans Flag at National Park...
The Atlantic: 'Sure, We Lied to You. But You Didn't Believe Us, Did You'

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on May 21, 2025
Townhall Media

You've likely read tons about the self-inflicted wounds the media is dealing with for running cover for Biden's mental decline, then making bank by telling the story now that it's safe to do so. To add insult to injury, they then had the mind-blowing audacity to play the 'they fooled us all' card as if they weren't directly involved.

The Atlantic, which is making increasingly awful takes, tops it with this one. Don't worry, they'll likely top this next week.

Here's the translation, courtesy of Jim Treacher.

Un-freakin'-believeable!

The balls on these guys are so massive, they could knock the Earth off its axis.

Video receipts.

Breaking: Gaslight found responsible for 80% of the greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere.

It was so absurd that even Hollaria Briden couldn't be silly about it. Poe's Law strikes again.

If only we lived in a just world.

Included because 'turdblossom' is such a cool epithet.

They just can't stop digging. It's all a joke at this point.

Wouldn't that require some sense of shame?

As the meme goes, '1984 was intended to be a warning, not a manual.'

