Self-Awareness Fail - 'The Atlantic' Breathlessly Rants About Trump's Social Media Influencers

A constant annoyance with liberal-controlled media is their utter lack of self-awareness. Worse, they could be aware of it and kind of get a kick out of being internet trolls who enrage people for engagement. Worst of all, they could be literal propagandists for their side intent on manipulating and deceiving their readers.

Once revered and reputable, 'The Atlantic' now plays in the sewer of this new journalistic genre. This author really doesn't like any paid influencers regardless of party because what they're saying may not be what they believe. That said, 'The Atlantic' is suddenly very concerned about MAGA influencers becoming like 'Soviet propagandists'.

MAGA influencers are being offered access to “the White House—the perfect backdrop for any viral video—and the heady sense of being insiders. In return, all they have to do is ask questions that would make a Soviet propagandist blush,” @helenlewis writes: https://t.co/rugJbqa60O pic.twitter.com/SdwnauPsOq — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) May 3, 2025

Anyone who had at least one working eye and access to the internet saw the Biden team's vigorous social media game. Vile figures from Harry Sisson to 'JoJo from Jerz' to 'Deadbeat Dad, Defiant' could be observed lying, cursing and spreading Democrats' talking points daily. More here.

JoJo and Brooklyn Dad were trying to save democracy though. https://t.co/wyJBMp3whD pic.twitter.com/XgKXAjQxq9 — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 3, 2025

Hollaria brings the receipts. By the way, these were official photos of a White House hosted event for their social media influencers.

Are you takin the piss, the Atlantic? pic.twitter.com/RjOVvh4Qju — Trabb's Boy (@RealTrabbsBoy) May 3, 2025

Britishisms are the best.

Brooklyn Dad is my favorite independent access journalist ❤️❤️❤️ — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) May 3, 2025

Same! That guy really stands for all the best traits of journalism.

Whoa, huge if true! Wonder if Josef Stalin is blushing.

C’mon man ask about the ice cream https://t.co/GMeQUy3dQS — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) May 3, 2025

As an aside, even unpaid 'influencers' seemed willing to suck up to Biden, but not in the Stalinesque way, the happy fun way!

Both the previous administration and the current administration have relied on social media influencers for propaganda purposes. Yet, for some reason, the Biden admin got a pass, or was outright praised, for doing so. — Word Bubbles (@WordBubbles) May 3, 2025

Interesting, that.

I've read hypocritical before but this takes the cake. — Fp Pro (@Sprintracer4) May 3, 2025

Bottom line.