Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents
Sour Psaki: Former Biden PressSec Takes Aim at Karoline Leavitt but Misses Due...
ICE Seeking Jordanian National Who Trespassed on Marine Corps Base
New York Times Runs Op-Ed by Arrested Columbia Student and 'Palestinian Human Rights...
VIP
Finnish PhD Candidate Tries to Convince Us That Germany Is More Free Than...
While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on...
VIP
Orange Man Bad: The Only Law Our Rogue Judiciary Obeys
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist'...
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her...
Paging Tom Homan: Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes AZ Bill Requiring Cooperation With Federal...
Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died...
Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding
Trump Tells Congress to Cut ATF Funding by At Least 28 Percent

Self-Awareness Fail - 'The Atlantic' Breathlessly Rants About Trump's Social Media Influencers

Gordon K
Gordon K | 10:30 PM on May 03, 2025
Townhall Media

A constant annoyance with liberal-controlled media is their utter lack of self-awareness. Worse, they could be aware of it and kind of get a kick out of being internet trolls who enrage people for engagement. Worst of all, they could be literal propagandists for their side intent on manipulating and deceiving their readers.

Advertisement

Once revered and reputable, 'The Atlantic' now plays in the sewer of this new journalistic genre. This author really doesn't like any paid influencers regardless of party because what they're saying may not be what they believe. That said, 'The Atlantic' is suddenly very concerned about MAGA influencers becoming like 'Soviet propagandists'. 

Anyone who had at least one working eye and access to the internet saw the Biden team's vigorous social media game. Vile figures from Harry Sisson to 'JoJo from Jerz' to 'Deadbeat Dad, Defiant' could be observed lying, cursing and spreading Democrats' talking points daily. More here.

Hollaria brings the receipts. By the way, these were official photos of a White House hosted event for their social media influencers.

Recommended

Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Brett T.
Advertisement

Britishisms are the best.

Same! That guy really stands for all the best traits of journalism.

Whoa, huge if true! Wonder if Josef Stalin is blushing.

As an aside, even unpaid 'influencers' seemed willing to suck up to Biden, but not in the Stalinesque way, the happy fun way!

Interesting, that.

Bottom line.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity
Brett T.
Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents
Brett T.
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her Post
Brett T.
Sour Psaki: Former Biden PressSec Takes Aim at Karoline Leavitt but Misses Due to Her Own History of Lies
Warren Squire
While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church
Amy Curtis
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harmeet Dhillon Takes Interest in Conference to ‘Affirm’ MAPs Funded by Charity Brett T.
Advertisement