DEI is Drying Up in Florida as New Laws Push Merit Over Race-Based...
Man Suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Was Happily Texting Ex-Girlfriends Days Be...
Allstate CEO Lectures About Accepting People's Differences After Terror Attack
Putting a New Face Forward: Matt Gaetz’s Latest Turn as OANN TV Host...
Madame President: Chris Cillizza Asks is America Ready for a Female Commander in...
VIP
Elon Musk Dives Into the Rotherham Scandal
Keith Olbermann Shames MAGA Scum for Going on About the Peril of Illegals
Accuweather Forecasts a Big Chill
Hand in Hand: Joe Biden Awards Liz Cheney Presidential Citizens Medal in ‘Gripping’...
Why Now? ‘Inside Job’ Suspicions Grow as FBI Releases Pipe Bomber Video Four...
Kathy Griftin’: Purported Comedian’s ‘Campy’ Trump Quip Fails to Create Intentional Laughs...
Harry Sisson Warns Us Incompetent Nominees Won’t Make Us Safer
VIP
Joe Biden, a Small and Petty Man
AWFL Alert: Libs of TikTok WRECKS Mom Who Took Her Kid to Drag...

Biden Spends the Day Meeting With Democrat Social Media Influencers

Brett T.  |  5:00 AM on January 03, 2025
The White House

It's nice to see President Joe Biden doing something presidential in his last 18 days in office — it's a shame things are so busy after his vacation in St. Croix. The White House wanted us to know that Biden had convened his crack homeland security team Thursday to discuss the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's.

Advertisement

Yeah, you sent the FBI, in which we have total confidence.

Biden has his priorities, and he also spent Thursday meeting and taking photos with Democrat social media influencers. The timing wasn't great, but they had already booked their travel into D.C., so …

Again, the timing could have been better. We've seen so many photos of Harry Sisson at the White House that he might as well have a room there. Just a couple of weeks ago he was caught fawning over Hunter Biden at a White House Christmas event.

Recommended

Man Suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Was Happily Texting Ex-Girlfriends Days Before Incident
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We were thinking the same thing.

We will say one thing — the White House takes care of its social media team. Whatever happened to that influencer with the green lipstick who bathed in cereal and met with President Barack Obama for an interview? Is she still around? If so, she was awfully quiet during the Biden-Harris administration. 

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN SOCIAL MEDIA HARRY SISSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man Suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Was Happily Texting Ex-Girlfriends Days Before Incident
Warren Squire
Putting a New Face Forward: Matt Gaetz’s Latest Turn as OANN TV Host Has Many Questioning His Looks
Warren Squire
Accuweather Forecasts a Big Chill
Gordon K
Allstate CEO Lectures About Accepting People's Differences After Terror Attack
Brett T.
Madame President: Chris Cillizza Asks is America Ready for a Female Commander in Chief?
Warren Squire
Keith Olbermann Shames MAGA Scum for Going on About the Peril of Illegals
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Man Suspected in Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Was Happily Texting Ex-Girlfriends Days Before Incident Warren Squire
Advertisement