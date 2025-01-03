Biden Spends the Day Meeting With Democrat Social Media Influencers

It's nice to see President Joe Biden doing something presidential in his last 18 days in office — it's a shame things are so busy after his vacation in St. Croix. The White House wanted us to know that Biden had convened his crack homeland security team Thursday to discuss the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas and the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's.

Today, I convened @VP and my homeland security team to discuss the investigations into the terrorist attack in New Orleans, and the car explosion in Las Vegas.



We're making every resource available to law enforcement to ensure there are no remaining threats to Americans. pic.twitter.com/ZWQTG1wjGF — President Biden (@POTUS) January 2, 2025

Yeah, you sent the FBI, in which we have total confidence.

Biden has his priorities, and he also spent Thursday meeting and taking photos with Democrat social media influencers. The timing wasn't great, but they had already booked their travel into D.C., so …

Biden spends the day meeting with Democrat Influencers including; Olivia Julianna, Jojo from Jerz and Harry Sisson pic.twitter.com/yHBGNOQXvP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 2, 2025

Again, the timing could have been better. We've seen so many photos of Harry Sisson at the White House that he might as well have a room there. Just a couple of weeks ago he was caught fawning over Hunter Biden at a White House Christmas event.

So embarrassing — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 2, 2025

This is totally disgusting. He should be on calls and visits with the families of the victims of yesterday’s terrorist attacking New Orleans. — 🎗️Brooke Weiss, Anticommunist,Rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) January 2, 2025

Glad to see our President’s priorities today. — Uli Wills 🏠🇺🇸 (@UliWillsRealtor) January 2, 2025

Yes, quite the influence those three had in the past election. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 2, 2025

We were thinking the same thing.

It’s like the walk of shame … for all the participation trophy winners… — Marek “Valkyr” Moldawsky 🇺🇸🇲🇩🇮🇪 (@BearSoldier) January 2, 2025

This is pathetic — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) January 2, 2025

They had to pick up their final paychecks. — Dean Winchester🇺🇸 (@DWincheste55011) January 2, 2025

Influencers who did anything but influence the election result. — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) January 2, 2025

Are they picking up their severance checks? — Trash Panda🇺🇲 (@MintFresh76) January 2, 2025

None of them were able to get Harris across the finish line. They suck at influencing. — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) January 2, 2025

For what?

To thank them for not getting Kamala elected? — Amy Limoges (@justMAGAplease) January 2, 2025

We will say one thing — the White House takes care of its social media team. Whatever happened to that influencer with the green lipstick who bathed in cereal and met with President Barack Obama for an interview? Is she still around? If so, she was awfully quiet during the Biden-Harris administration.

***