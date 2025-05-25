YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked Proper Context'

A few days ago, the Washington Post ran one of the most despicable posts we've seen on X, and that's saying something.

We told you about it here.

That post read, 'The killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers amplify confusion felt since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks about where Jews belong.'

Advertisement

But after leaving that up for more than 24 hours, they finally deleted it.

Took 'em long enough.

And this is what they replaced it with:

For U.S. Jews, D.C. museum killings deepen resolve — and fear. https://t.co/2nr1fCKgec — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 24, 2025

Why couldn't that happen the first time?

(We all know why)

But what's really maddening is the explanation WaPo gave for that now-deleted post:

We deleted a previous version of this tweet that lacked the proper context. — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 24, 2025

'Lacked the proper context.'

Sure, Jan.

Here, everyone should know what you did for even more context pic.twitter.com/EDiPsVDA97 — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) May 24, 2025

Thanks for the screenshot.

Please, WaPo, explain what 'context' was missing from that post.

We'll wait.

Retracted so you can add the word "uppity"? — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) May 25, 2025

Heh.

It wouldn't surprise us if they did.

After half a million views? We know exactly what your “context” was. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 24, 2025

And the re-branded post has a fraction of those views. As always.

Everyone saw your context the first time. pic.twitter.com/rMpybx0hdJ — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 25, 2025

We sure did.

No, we got the context. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) May 24, 2025

We got it loud and clear.

Our sentiments exactly.

Yes, it's the one you think it is https://t.co/YlZQ4lptOM — Mr. Dantastic (@DanaldTrump) May 24, 2025

It sure is.

There is no 'proper context' for that. None.

Unless you're Josef Goebbels.

CZ Mmm..maybe it was a bit more than that, right Darkness? https://t.co/auwI9IGlIV — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 25, 2025

Definitely a bit more than that.

“We deleted a previous headline that made us look like Nazis. Oopsies.” https://t.co/PwKWewqy8O pic.twitter.com/bW0R0XLOR0 — Councilman Patrick (@real_IanPatrick) May 24, 2025

Oopsie daisy, indeed.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.





Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.