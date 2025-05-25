WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her...
YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked Proper Context'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on May 25, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

A few days ago, the Washington Post ran one of the most despicable posts we've seen on X, and that's saying something.

We told you about it here.

That post read, 'The killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers amplify confusion felt since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks about where Jews belong.'

But after leaving that up for more than 24 hours, they finally deleted it.

Took 'em long enough.

And this is what they replaced it with:

Why couldn't that happen the first time?

(We all know why)

But what's really maddening is the explanation WaPo gave for that now-deleted post:

'Lacked the proper context.'

Sure, Jan.

Thanks for the screenshot.

Please, WaPo, explain what 'context' was missing from that post.

We'll wait.

Heh.

It wouldn't surprise us if they did.

And the re-branded post has a fraction of those views. As always.

We sure did.

We got it loud and clear.

Our sentiments exactly.

It sure is.

There is no 'proper context' for that. None.

Unless you're Josef Goebbels.

Definitely a bit more than that.

Oopsie daisy, indeed.

