OPEN YOUR FREAKIN' EARS! David Axelrod Tries -- and Fails -- to Dunk on Trump's West Point Speech

Yesterday, President Trump delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, congratulating this year's graduating class of cadets and thanking them for their service to their country. If you missed it, Twitchy's Amy Curtis provided some of the many highlights from the speech.

Advertisement

Despite Trump's obvious patriotism and gratitude to our soldiers that he expressed during his address, the left immediately attacked and denounced the speech as a partisan political screed.

Because the left hates America and hates anyone who celebrates our country.

One of the leading critics was CNN's David Axelrod, who posted on X that he had a real problem with Trump talking about the military winning, and also revealed that he didn't actually listen to the speech.

The Commander-in-Chief, rocking his MAGA campaign cap, preened for a graduating class of West Point cadets today, telling them it's all about "winning."

No mention of duty, honor, sacrificing for something larger than themselves--things he just doesn't understand.

He thinks… pic.twitter.com/3TbeqkZYpj — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 24, 2025

Uhh, what?

President Trump repeatedly talked about duty, honor, and sacrifice, most notably when he thanked the cadets for choosing service rather than a more lucrative private sector vocation.

.@POTUS at West Point: "You could have done anything you wanted... Instead of stock options... you chose honor and you chose sacrifice. Instead of business suits and dress shoes, you chose muddy boots and fatigues... You're amazing people." pic.twitter.com/SRi05anFw4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 24, 2025

Hmm. Axelrod must have missed that part of the speech. Maybe he was too busy trying to find new ways to cover his butt for hiding Biden's obvious senility for four years.

Didn’t actually listen to the speech huh? https://t.co/BOUzbxGpEB — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 24, 2025

He obviously did not.

Tell me you didn’t watch the speech without telling me you didn’t watch the speech. https://t.co/WkTaGpbLqW — Drew Matich (@drewmatich) May 24, 2025

Axelrod doesn't care about what Trump said. He only cares about what he can convince his mindless followers Trump said. (And there were more than a few who bought his lie, but we're not going to give them any oxygen here.)

It also takes some nerve for Axelrod to complain about 'winning' after what the military went through under the Biden administration.

Duty, Honor, Country was removed from West Point under the Biden Administration. Try and keep up. https://t.co/qF58wWNz5k — R T (@RDog861) May 24, 2025

Biden often mentioned duty honor and sacrifice and then dishonored an entire generation of Afghan combat vets by abandoning our allies — then he blamed them for losing the war.



Funny, we never hear much about that from senior ranking Dems. https://t.co/VCaHYRIOmJ — Will Selber 🇦🇫🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@AggieWill00) May 24, 2025

Uh huh you abject liar… Everyone saw Biden looking at his watch and you didn’t say s**t pic.twitter.com/3KCop7S17u — TopSecretK9 (@TopIsMyNamek9) May 25, 2025

Advertisement

If that's what Axelrod finds admirable, we'll take 'winning' every day of the week and twice on Sunday.

The United States military should only have one focus, winning.



Winning. Winning. Winning. — CELEBRATE EUREKA MISSOURI (@Eureka_Strong) May 25, 2025

It sure beats focusing on whatever this was:

Hey don’t forget to share this message with your girlfriend pic.twitter.com/kcpjpwIiZE — Stacy Nicole (@2020Truthmonger) May 25, 2025

You don’t wanna win wars, david? You’d rather we recruit drag queens? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 25, 2025

As the President said in his speech,

'The job of the U.S. Armed Forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures ... The military's job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America anywhere, any time, and any place.'

Oh the tragedy. A president wants his troops to win the wars we fight.



When did you serve David? 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pFBrDp3WAj — Reject Communism (@BigTechCommies) May 25, 2025

He, in fact, did not serve.

When did you serve David? I served 1982-1990 and have no problem with him.

The Veterans vote mostly for Republicans for good reasons most Democrats will never understand. pic.twitter.com/QH7XSmKsA8 — David Gregory (@DavidAlGregory) May 24, 2025

When did you serve, David? — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 24, 2025

Advertisement

Of course, Axelrod also used his post to perpetuate the long-debunked lie that Turmp called servicemembers 'suckers and losers.'

Of course you are still vomiting that lie. You are so desperate and pathetic. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 25, 2025

It is quite pathetic that Axelrod, who really was a talented political strategist once upon a time, has been reduced to this.

But regardless of how Axelrod tries to spin Trump's commencement address, anyone who DID listen to the speech, including the cadets themselves, was overjoyed at the message they heard from the President.

Yeah, we are.

And that's what David Axelrod -- and all of the leftists like him -- hate the most.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.