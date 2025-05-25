YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked...
By Attempting to Bury Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline, the Left Planted Seeds of...
You'll Definitely Be Dealt With: J.K. Rowling Calls Out Haters of Her Women's...
Bloomberg: SCOTUS Has 'Given' Trump the Authority to Fire the Head of any...
See If You Can Spot the Difference Between 2021 and 2025 Jen Psaki's...
Pro-Hamas Protesters Cheer as UK Police Arrest Pro-Israel Protester
UK Police Arrest Jewish Protester for Placard Mocking Hezbollah

OPEN YOUR FREAKIN' EARS! David Axelrod Tries -- and Fails -- to Dunk on Trump's West Point Speech

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on May 25, 2025
meme

Yesterday, President Trump delivered the commencement address at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, congratulating this year's graduating class of cadets and thanking them for their service to their country. If you missed it, Twitchy's Amy Curtis provided some of the many highlights from the speech

Despite Trump's obvious patriotism and gratitude to our soldiers that he expressed during his address, the left immediately attacked and denounced the speech as a partisan political screed. 

Because the left hates America and hates anyone who celebrates our country. 

One of the leading critics was CNN's David Axelrod, who posted on X that he had a real problem with Trump talking about the military winning, and also revealed that he didn't actually listen to the speech. 

Uhh, what? 

President Trump repeatedly talked about duty, honor, and sacrifice, most notably when he thanked the cadets for choosing service rather than a more lucrative private sector vocation. 

Hmm. Axelrod must have missed that part of the speech. Maybe he was too busy trying to find new ways to cover his butt for hiding Biden's obvious senility for four years

He obviously did not. 

Axelrod doesn't care about what Trump said. He only cares about what he can convince his mindless followers Trump said. (And there were more than a few who bought his lie, but we're not going to give them any oxygen here.)

It also takes some nerve for Axelrod to complain about 'winning' after what the military went through under the Biden administration. 

If that's what Axelrod finds admirable, we'll take 'winning' every day of the week and twice on Sunday. 

It sure beats focusing on whatever this was: 

As the President said in his speech, 

'The job of the U.S. Armed Forces is not to host drag shows, to transform foreign cultures ... The military's job is to dominate any foe and annihilate any threat to America anywhere, any time, and any place.'

He, in fact, did not serve. 

Of course, Axelrod also used his post to perpetuate the long-debunked lie that Turmp called servicemembers 'suckers and losers.'

It is quite pathetic that Axelrod, who really was a talented political strategist once upon a time, has been reduced to this. 

But regardless of how Axelrod tries to spin Trump's commencement address, anyone who DID listen to the speech, including the cadets themselves, was overjoyed at the message they heard from the President. 

Yeah, we are. 

And that's what David Axelrod -- and all of the leftists like him -- hate the most. 

