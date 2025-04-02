Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud

The examples of the federal government's waste of taxpayer dollars that are being made public by Elon Musk and his DOGE team keep piling up, but not as fast as the panicking Democrats are putting forth reasons to think it's all no big deal.

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons was on Fox News today being interviewed by Martha MacCallum and as you'll see he played the usual "it's a very small percentage" game. What Dem politicians like Coons never want to point out is that very often a "very small percentage" of government spending can add up to hundreds of millions up to billions and billions of dollars.

Watch this entire interview and marvel at Coons' attempts to basically recreate what's in the above photo from "Dumb and Dumber":

"You can't just put your fingers in your ear and going 'blah blah blah, it's not happening!'"



Things get HEATED when Fox News’ Martha McCallum calls out Sen. Chris Coons for ignoring the waste, fraud, and abuse found by DOGE. pic.twitter.com/DVopEYRakU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 2, 2025

The bottom line is that for the Democrats, allowing "waste, fraud and abuse" in the federal government is the entire point of their reason for living.

Incredible. Chris Coons simply tried to filibuster his way through an interview. Martha doesn’t play — DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) April 2, 2025

There are many reasons why the congressional Democrats have an approval rating lower than dental abscesses.

She should have asked him why anyone should believe him since he claimed Biden was competent to serve a second term. — Janice (@jannyfayray) April 2, 2025

This reaction from MacCallum is the appropriate response to any Democrat who's triggered by efforts to root out waste, fraud and abuse in the spending of taxpayer dollars:

Perfect, and much deserved on the part of Coons.