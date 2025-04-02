Trans Woman Inducted Into National 'Women’s' Hall of Fame
Boston DA Considering Contempt of Court Charges Against ICE Agent Doing His Job
‘Show Up for Work’: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Proxy Voting Unconstitutional
Showing Them 'Adolescence' Will Fix This! BBC Locks Replies on Post About Six...
Female Fencer Expelled From College Tournament for Refusing to Compete Against Biological...
Congresswoman Brings Infant to Work to Tell Speaker Mike Johnson Not to Mess...
RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story
VIP
A Conspiracy of Dunces
Innocent California Walgreens Employee Is the Latest Victim of Left's Violent Rhetoric
Masks Dropped: DNC, Schumer, Jeffries Sue Trump Over EO That Prevents Non-Citizens From...
'This Scoop Is GARBAGE:' Karoline Leavitt SHUTS DOWN Rumors Musk Is Getting Out...
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste...
British Schools to Show Netflix's 'Adolescence' to Gaslight Population About Who Commits V...
WATCH: Scott Walker EMBARRASSES CNN's Abby Phillip As She Repeatedly Lies About Social...

NYT: Anthony Fauci’s Wife Fired From NIH

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 02, 2025

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, The Bulwark's Sam Stein was shocked by the "absolute bloodbath" at the Health and Human Services Department, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control. As Reuters reported

Advertisement

The Trump administration began mass layoffs of 10,000 staffers at U.S. health agencies on Tuesday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation, with security guards barring entry to some employees just hours after they received dismissal notices.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has described the cuts, which combined with other recent departures will reduce total headcount to 62,000 from 82,000, as essential to streamlining a bloated bureaucracy.

Of course, there were the chicken littles who crowed about all of the scientists being fired, when the department's leadership said it had targeted "positions in human resources, procurement, finance, and information technology."

One high-profile person was included in the "bloodbath" — Dr. Anthony Fauci's wife, bioethicist Christine Grady.

Here's a flashback to Grady during the COVID-19 pandemic telling nurses to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
Advertisement

… she's been fired unless she can find a federal judge to force Trump to rehire her.

Advertisement

We admit we're not saddened by this news.

***

Tags: ANTHONY FAUCI FIRED WIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud
Doug P.
Boston DA Considering Contempt of Court Charges Against ICE Agent Doing His Job
Brett T.
Trans Woman Inducted Into National 'Women’s' Hall of Fame
Brett T.
RIP King: Actress Jennifer Tilley Remembers Val Kilmer With EPIC Audition Story
Amy Curtis
Female Fencer Expelled From College Tournament for Refusing to Compete Against Biological Male
Amy
Showing Them 'Adolescence' Will Fix This! BBC Locks Replies on Post About Six 'Boys' Arrested for Assault
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Martha MacCallum Had ENOUGH of Dem Sen. Chris Coons' Denials About Gov't Waste and Fraud Doug P.
Advertisement