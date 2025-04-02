NYT: Anthony Fauci’s Wife Fired From NIH

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, The Bulwark's Sam Stein was shocked by the "absolute bloodbath" at the Health and Human Services Department, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control. As Reuters reported:

The Trump administration began mass layoffs of 10,000 staffers at U.S. health agencies on Tuesday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation, with security guards barring entry to some employees just hours after they received dismissal notices. … Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has described the cuts, which combined with other recent departures will reduce total headcount to 62,000 from 82,000, as essential to streamlining a bloated bureaucracy.

Of course, there were the chicken littles who crowed about all of the scientists being fired, when the department's leadership said it had targeted "positions in human resources, procurement, finance, and information technology."

One high-profile person was included in the "bloodbath" — Dr. Anthony Fauci's wife, bioethicist Christine Grady.

🚨 Dr. Anthony Fauci's wife has been fired from the NIH - NYT.



Bye! pic.twitter.com/MotK61rFCE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 2, 2025

Here's a flashback to Grady during the COVID-19 pandemic telling nurses to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.

During the pandemic Fauci's bioethicist wife, Christine Grady, offered nurses a choice: Get vaccinated, or lose your job.



Yesterday, she was offered a choice: Transfer to an office in Alaska, or lose your job.



What's fair is fair. Everyone deserves a choice. pic.twitter.com/TG55yICr1I — The COVID-19 History Project (@ThisDayinCovid) April 2, 2025

Bahaha. Fauci and bioethics.

Oxymoronic indeed. — MBW (@jamsinnebraska) April 2, 2025

This is what I voted for in November — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 2, 2025

A bioethicist without ethics. Now that is a combination. — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) April 2, 2025

Shall we do a pool on how long it'll be before a federal judge rules she can't be fired? — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) April 2, 2025

… she's been fired unless she can find a federal judge to force Trump to rehire her.

Best news today! Long overdue. — Lisalovesshells (@lisalovesshells) April 2, 2025

Wake me when he goes to jail. — Night (@Xisntfeespeech) April 2, 2025

She needs to be arrested too. I don’t know how old she is, but Fauci is too old to serve any substantial time, and she can serve more most likely women live longer. — unburdened-by-what-has-been (@mrwndrflxoxo) April 2, 2025

I’ll pray they can get by on their $400k annual income and the money they made from Dr. Mengele’s book sales. — C. Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) April 2, 2025

We admit we're not saddened by this news.

