Trans Woman Inducted Into National 'Women’s' Hall of Fame

It's true … men make the best women. They break records, win trophies, and are now being inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.

A man has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/8bRfGWvWru — Sall Grover (@salltweets) April 2, 2025

The Advocate reports:

Sandy Stone is a woman who deserves to be in a hall of fame. Oh, wait, she’s in one. Stone, credited with starting the academic field of transgender studies, is also a recording engineer, an artist, and the first known trans woman in the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Around the end of this year, her story will be told in a documentary film. Stone was inducted into the hall last year along with several other prominent women, such as civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, tennis champion Serena Williams, and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw. Stone first made trans history in 1987, when she wrote an essay titled “The Empire Strikes Back: A Posttransexual Manifesto.” She was responding to a woman Stone describes as “a bigoted academic named Janice Raymond.” Raymond had published a book in 1979 called The Transsexual Empire: The Making of the She-Male, in which she attacked trans women, including — by name — Stone.

Stone joins Michelle Obama in the National Women's Hall of Fame … just sayin'.

Stone is credited for starting the academic field of transgender studies? Credited? In other words, she developed another worthless field of study that makes of joke of modern universities.

Won't make an apology, it's all getting a bit too creepy for me. If women around the world sit silent and accept this perverse example of an attack on their sanctity of gender and rights, they deserve what is to come. Where the hell is your outrage ladies?? 📢 — Crypto MoJo 🇦🇺 (@Mac80277103) April 2, 2025

the patriarchy always wins — Business Tactical (@Bacon_Is_King) April 2, 2025

Congrats to Mr. Stone! — Thelonious Bosch (@TheloniousBosch) April 2, 2025

Does everyone know that we have a National Women's Hall of Fame? Where is it? Who is in it? I didn't know this was a thing. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) April 2, 2025

We admit that we had no idea that such a hall of fame existed. The Advocate says the hall was founded in 1973 in Seneca Falls, New York. There are 300 inductees, including Hillary Clinton, Angela Davis, Jane Fonda, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Billie Jean King, Michelle Obama, and Nancy Pelosi.

What a farce. — Terri Lipanovic (@TerriWhiti) April 2, 2025

It no longer qualifies as the National Women’s Hall of Fame then. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) April 2, 2025

Congrats! How many more men will make it in? — The Best Ball Junkie (@BestBallJunkie) April 2, 2025

The award and the "Hall of Fame" are trash. — NotToday 🇺🇸 (@DesalvoSus82548) April 2, 2025

Stealing womanhood from real women is as low as one can go. Abhorrent — 4isacharm (@4isacharm4me) April 2, 2025

Women are being betrayed by other women on this one...



Feminism drove gender theory and the insanity of Judith Butler's Queer Theory, from which all of this emanates.



The entire body of scholarship is driven by female scholars, and it's protected by the 'equal rights' shield.… — War for the West (@War4theWest) April 2, 2025

Men are awesome. Men are even better at being women than women are! — Don Williams (@DonUMC) April 2, 2025

As we said, men make the best women.

