Trans Woman Inducted Into National 'Women’s' Hall of Fame

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 02, 2025
ImgFlip

It's true … men make the best women. They break records, win trophies, and are now being inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame. 

The Advocate reports:

Sandy Stone is a woman who deserves to be in a hall of fame. Oh, wait, she’s in one.

Stone, credited with starting the academic field of transgender studies, is also a recording engineer, an artist, and the first known trans woman in the National Women’s Hall of Fame. Around the end of this year, her story will be told in a documentary film.

Stone was inducted into the hall last year along with several other prominent women, such as civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, tennis champion Serena Williams, and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw. Stone first made trans history in 1987, when she wrote an essay titled “The Empire Strikes Back: A Posttransexual Manifesto.” She was responding to a woman Stone describes as “a bigoted academic named Janice Raymond.” Raymond had published a book in 1979 called The Transsexual Empire: The Making of the She-Male, in which she attacked trans women, including — by name — Stone.

Stone joins Michelle Obama in the National Women's Hall of Fame … just sayin'.

Stone is credited for starting the academic field of transgender studies? Credited? In other words, she developed another worthless field of study that makes of joke of modern universities.

We admit that we had no idea that such a hall of fame existed. The Advocate says the hall was founded in 1973 in Seneca Falls, New York. There are 300 inductees, including Hillary Clinton, Angela Davis, Jane Fonda, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Billie Jean King, Michelle Obama, and Nancy Pelosi.

As we said, men make the best women.

***

Tags: TRANSGENDER

