YAAAS! You KNOW it's over for Branch Covidians when even CNN is pushing back on Fauci - watch THIS

Womp womp womp, Branch Covidians. While we appreciate your attempt at putting this country back into lockdown and masking us all up, that shiznit just ain't gonna fly. EVER again. Especially when even CNN is pushing back on COVID's biggest fan, Fauci.

Fauci, who got even RICHER from the virus.

Keep in mind that this is CNN.

Not Fox News.

Not OANN.

Not Newsmax.

CNN.

This would only be more shocking if it was MSNBC.

Watch this:

Shocking to see this take down of masks on CNN, wow. pic.twitter.com/1Yrb5lSEvp — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) September 3, 2023

The look on this FACE.

Heh.

Notice Fauci reverts to “the individual level” and fails to address the population level mandates and restrictions he imposed — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 3, 2023

September 2023: when take-downs are easy and challenge is convenient — Stephen Kent (@Stephen_Kent89) September 3, 2023

Fair point.

Would have been nice to see this two or three years ago.

Yes, it's been that long - crazy, right? Hard to believe it's been three years since Fauci and other public health officials took our lives away and shut everything down 'to protect us'. What a crock. Honestly, this guy should be on trial, not on CNN arguing for masking 'individuals'.

Population masking doesn't work but individual masking works.



It doesn't work for large groups which are composed of multiple individuals but it works on an individual basis



The entire concept is ridiculous — Bhavik (@Bhavik0880) September 3, 2023

As is and was everything Fauci pushed.

Ridiculous.

***

***

