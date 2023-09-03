Comedian takes Brian Krassenstein APART for CHEERING about Proud Boys' RIDICULOUS jail sen...
YAAAS! You KNOW it's over for Branch Covidians when even CNN is pushing back on Fauci - watch THIS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:26 AM on September 03, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Womp womp womp, Branch Covidians. While we appreciate your attempt at putting this country back into lockdown and masking us all up, that shiznit just ain't gonna fly. EVER again. Especially when even CNN is pushing back on COVID's biggest fan, Fauci.

Fauci, who got even RICHER from the virus.

Keep in mind that this is CNN. 

Not Fox News.

Not OANN.

Not Newsmax.

CNN.

This would only be more shocking if it was MSNBC.

Watch this:

The look on this FACE.

Heh.

Fair point.

Would have been nice to see this two or three years ago.

Yes, it's been that long - crazy, right? Hard to believe it's been three years since Fauci and other public health officials took our lives away and shut everything down 'to protect us'. What a crock. Honestly, this guy should be on trial, not on CNN arguing for masking 'individuals'.

As is and was everything Fauci pushed.

Ridiculous.

***

***

