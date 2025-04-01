Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger Team Up to Prove the FBI Interfered In the 2020 Election

This is what actual journalism looks like. It's helpful to point that out because we're so inundated with Leftist propaganda posing as 'journalism' that we forget what the real thing actually is.

Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger have teamed up to expose the FBI and its interference in the 2020 election, and hoo boy is this a bombshell report.

BREAKING: FBI Imposed “Gag Order” About Hunter Biden Laptop After Employee Accidentally Confirmed Its Authenticity To Twitter



Newly released internal FBI chat messages reveal senior bureau officials actively shutting down discussion of the laptop’s credibility days before the… pic.twitter.com/PzaCUG6B7L — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 1, 2025

The entire post is lengthy, but worth a read:

This is a CatherineHerridgeReports @C__Herridge/ Public @Shellenberger Joint Investigation An FBI official admitted to House investigators that an FBI employee had inadvertently confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop to Twitter on a conference call the morning of October 14, 2020, the day the New York Post published a story about it. 'I recall that when the question came up, an intelligence analyst assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division said something to the effect of, ‘Yes, the laptop is real’,” the then Russia unit chief testified in a closed door transcribed interview. 'I believe it was an (Office of General Counsel) attorney assigned to the (Foreign Influence Task Force) stepped in and said, ‘We will not comment further on this topic.’' For the first time, and with a change of administration, the FBI has now turned over to GOP House investigators the internal chat messages that show Bureau leadership actively silenced its employees. The FBI, which had a special task force to counter foreign election interference, could have set the record straight by confirming the laptop was real and the subject of an ongoing criminal probe. Instead, FBI leadership allowed the false narrative about the laptop to gain momentum. The FBI provided the chat messages to congressional investigators with heavy redactions. Some of the redactions on the chats are marked 'OGC AGC,' which appears to mean that they were made by the FBI’s Office of General Counsel and Associate General Counsel. An individual whose name is blacked out, tells Elvis M. Chan, the San Francisco-based FBI special agent tasked with interacting with social media companies, there was a 'gag order' on discussion of Hunter Biden’s laptop. In a separate exchange, Chan is told 'official response no commen(t).' In the chat, the FBI officials showed awareness that the laptop may have contained evidence of criminal activity. Asked Chan, 'actually what kind of case is the laptop thing? corruption? campaign financing?' Another FBI employee responds, 'CLOSE HOLD —' after which the response is redacted. To which Chan responds, 'oh crap' appearing to underscore the serious nature of the probe, which included felony tax charges. Chan adds, 'ok. It ends here'. In the same conversation, Chan is asked if 'Anyone discussing that NYPost article on the Biden’s?' Chan responds, 'yes we are. c d confirmed an active investigation. No further comment.' 'C D' is likely shorthand for the FBI’s Criminal Division. Said another FBI employee, whose name was redacted by the Bureau, 'please do not discuss biden matter.' We asked for a response from the bureau and the FBI employees identified in the chat messages. An FBI spokesman declined to comment. We go in-depth on the chat messages for subscribers!

Absolutely revealing.

I caught a lot of heat for confirming the laptop was real while at the bar. I was very drunk and just let it out and I have no regrets. They didn’t fire my because I have dirt on everyone. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 1, 2025

Heh.

I was denied my free speech when I posted about Hunter's

laptop by being permanently kicked off of Twitter until Elon became the owner. — Nacho Momma 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Lilpoo404) April 1, 2025

This writer was also suspended for weeks over it.

Hearings and investigations leading to prosecutions will be the only acceptable outcome. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 1, 2025

The only acceptable outcome.

So it definitely was not a conspiracy theory.

So many people were right. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) April 1, 2025

Yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's headline news.

People need prison for this. https://t.co/Y55GkOypQE — JWF (@JammieWF) April 1, 2025

Yes they do.

And here's Shellenberger's thoughts:

The FBI said it didn't interfere in the 2020 election, but it did. It tricked Twitter & Facebook into censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story. Now, newly released chat messages show the FBI issued a "gag order" after an employee accidentally confirmed the laptop's authenticity. pic.twitter.com/fTNk1A63OZ — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 1, 2025

They lied.

To help Joe Biden win an election.

In 2024, an FBI official admitted to House investigators that an FBI employee had inadvertently confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop to Twitter on a conference call the morning of October 14,… pic.twitter.com/lf96noyAHU — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 1, 2025

This is a recap of the long post above, and all the receipts.

The Twitter Files revealed that the FBI ran a sophisticated info operation aimed at convincing journalists and social media companies that the Hunter Biden laptop, which it had possessed since 2019, was the result of a Russian "hack and leak" operation. https://t.co/7ST4rKmi7j — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 1, 2025

They didn't have to do a lot of convincing. Journalists and social media companies were more than happy to help suppress the laptop story.

It is an honor and privilege to team up with the great @C__Herridge on this investigationhttps://t.co/heCsFg3z9b — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 1, 2025

We are so glad they do the hard-hitting journalism we're sorely lacking from legacy media.