Biden lets the mask slip AGAIN showing his true racist colors while 'joking' about LL Cool J (watch)

Biden has always been racist.

Always.

And his comments about Black Americans over the years prove that ... especially when he's trying to make a point that has nothing to do with race. Guess those old, creepy, senile, Botox-filled, racist tigers really and truly do not change their stripes.

Advertisement

Case in point:

LL Cool J is a 55 year old black man with an iconic music and acting career, and Biden referred to him as “that boy”.



AT A CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS EVENT.



I’m sorry. I can’t get over it. It’s too good. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 24, 2023

Seriously, what's left to do but point and laugh at this point?

Biden has once again referred to a black person in what people in his own party consider to be a derogatory mannerhttps://t.co/6ULWPP5K6t — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 25, 2023

Let's go to the footage!

Biden calls LL Cool J a "boy" before quickly correcting himself.



pic.twitter.com/6mFQN8J9x0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 24, 2023

Ho-lee chit.

From The Post Millennial:

President Biden has once again referred to a black person in what people in his own party consider to be a derogatory manner—this time referring to rapper LL Cool J as "boy" on Saturday after he had just butchered his name during a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus. "Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uh," Biden said in a video posted by RNC Research. "By the way that boy — that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs..."

FFS, Joe.

Guys, if Trump had said something even remotely this racist, cities would be on fire and we'd hear nonstop from Democrats that people will do 'some stuff' because of civil rights or something.

But since it's Joe? Eh ... let the old racist say what he needs to say because it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald takes neocon WAR HAWK Bill Kristol APART in brutal thread for pushing GOP to fund Ukraine

HA! Byron York rubs WaPo's NOSE in their OWN poll showing Trump +10 over Biden in glorious thread

Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.