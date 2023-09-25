RedSteeze's take on Jim Acosta getting all BIG AND TOUGH with Rep Norman...
Biden tapping Bill Nye the 'not really a' science guy to celebrate Climate...
WaPo notes that you probably shouldn't believe their poll showing dismal numbers for...
Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all
LOL: AOC uses the universal excuse to justify not buying a union-made car:...
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making ab...
Having solved all other problems, Biden will take on the high cost of...concert...
Well, DUH! Poll proves what normal Americans already knew ... families are broke...
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised...
MSNBC pundit laughably claims Biden's advanced age is a happy bonus
Anthony Fauci claims Ron DeSantis challenging his narrative is 'violence' in latest interv...
'Grow up,': Harry Sisson throws a tantrum over SCOTUS justices he doesn't like...
SHOCKING: Keith Olbermann makes Menendez misdeeds all about Republicans
Canada, just being Canada, will not charge criminals for killing pregnant victims' babies

Biden lets the mask slip AGAIN showing his true racist colors while 'joking' about LL Cool J (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Biden has always been racist.

Always.

And his comments about Black Americans over the years prove that ... especially when he's trying to make a point that has nothing to do with race. Guess those old, creepy, senile, Botox-filled, racist tigers really and truly do not change their stripes.

Advertisement

Case in point:

Seriously, what's left to do but point and laugh at this point?

Let's go to the footage!

Ho-lee chit.

From The Post Millennial:

President Biden has once again referred to a black person in what people in his own party consider to be a derogatory manner—this time referring to rapper LL Cool J as "boy" on Saturday after he had just butchered his name during a speech to the Congressional Black Caucus.

"Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uh," Biden said in a video posted by RNC Research. "By the way that boy — that man's got biceps bigger than my thighs..."

FFS, Joe.

Guys, if Trump had said something even remotely this racist, cities would be on fire and we'd hear nonstop from Democrats that people will do 'some stuff' because of civil rights or something.

Recommended

Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

But since it's Joe? Eh ... let the old racist say what he needs to say because it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald takes neocon WAR HAWK Bill Kristol APART in brutal thread for pushing GOP to fund Ukraine

HA! Byron York rubs WaPo's NOSE in their OWN poll showing Trump +10 over Biden in glorious thread

Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all
Aaron Walker
Biden tapping Bill Nye the 'not really a' science guy to celebrate Climate Week causes BACKFIRE tsunami
Sam J.
WaPo notes that you probably shouldn't believe their poll showing dismal numbers for Biden
Doug P.
LOL: AOC uses the universal excuse to justify not buying a union-made car: COVID (watch)
FuzzyChimp
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Terry Schappert hilariously takes down Chilean communist activist making absurd demands
Laura W.
Does Canada not have Google?! Blame game in Canada after their Parliament praised an actual Nazi
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mayo Clinic: Sometimes Hydroxychloroquine works on Covid, after all Aaron Walker
Advertisement