Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on September 24, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

This 'Letter to the Editor' the Detroit Free Press decided to promote on X sounds suspiciously like Joe Biden ... or Karine Jean-Pierre if we're being honest about who is really 'writing' for the president. 

Maybe it's Hunter.

HA HA HA HA HA

Nah.

From the Detroit Free Press:

Over the past three months inflation has run at only 2.4%, yet 74% of voters say that inflation is getting worse.

Most Republican primary voters say that inflation is going up.

The last time we experienced a substantial drop in inflation was during the Reagan years. Overall prices continued to rise then, however, inflation stabilized at around 4%, much higher than 2.4% we have now. Yet as this 1984 poll suggests voters nonetheless gave Reagan credit for reducing inflation.

Where is Biden's credit?

See what we mean?

KARINE, WE KNOW THAT'S YOU.

Oh MAN, we got nothin'. Not a damn thing. If this isn't Karine or a coked-up Hunter and really some schmoe out there who really thinks like this we may well be even more screwed than we thought we were.

WOOF.

We hope so. But don't think so.

NOT a good thing.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN INFLATION

