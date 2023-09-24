Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

This 'Letter to the Editor' the Detroit Free Press decided to promote on X sounds suspiciously like Joe Biden ... or Karine Jean-Pierre if we're being honest about who is really 'writing' for the president.

Maybe it's Hunter.

HA HA HA HA HA

Nah.

Give Joe Biden credit for fixing U.S. inflation | Letters to the Editor https://t.co/kFRkggGq66 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) September 24, 2023

From the Detroit Free Press:

Over the past three months inflation has run at only 2.4%, yet 74% of voters say that inflation is getting worse. Most Republican primary voters say that inflation is going up. The last time we experienced a substantial drop in inflation was during the Reagan years. Overall prices continued to rise then, however, inflation stabilized at around 4%, much higher than 2.4% we have now. Yet as this 1984 poll suggests voters nonetheless gave Reagan credit for reducing inflation.

Where is Biden's credit?

See what we mean?

KARINE, WE KNOW THAT'S YOU.

Oh MAN, we got nothin'. Not a damn thing. If this isn't Karine or a coked-up Hunter and really some schmoe out there who really thinks like this we may well be even more screwed than we thought we were.

WOOF.

This is satire right?



CC: @PolitiBunny — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 24, 2023

We hope so. But don't think so.

I’ll gladly give Biden credit for the current state of the economy. — Daniel (@Sinclair_D_F) September 24, 2023

NOT a good thing.

Nice to see there’s still a newspaper out there willing to tell the truth. I’m not sure where, but I’m sure it’s out there somewhere. — Dobie Z PhD. (@mtsb30) September 24, 2023

We see what the did there.

***

