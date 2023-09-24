New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish attire and LOL

We know, you guys are probably as sick of reading about John Fetterman being a total slob at the Senate as we are when it comes to writing about it HOWEVER, this bit from Fetterman's wife ranting at the New York Post for their piece mocking him?

The Post tried eating at NYC’s finest restaurants dressed like Sen. John Fetterman — see how it went https://t.co/B1xWJNRWIH pic.twitter.com/Vq28b2lrn2 — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2023

From the New York Post:

Sen. John Fetterman may be allowed to dress like a slob in the halls of power — but it’s still a capital offense in New York City’s finest restaurants. Intrepid Post reporter Jon Levine learned that hard truth this week when he crisscrossed the Big Apple’s culinary landmarks wearing Fetterman’s trademark hoodie, gym shorts and sneakers and tried to gain entry — only to face scorn and mockery from maître d’s with more common sense than Congress. “He would not be permitted here,” sniffed a maître d at Daniel on the Upper East Side, where a seven-course tasting menu runs $275.

It's okay to expect adults to dress and act like adults. We lost that along the way ...

What sort of senator can't figure out how to wear a suit?

OH, that's right, the one they elected in PA.

Gisele popped up here:

As if João would ever eat anywhere where a tasting menu is $275. That’s barely one week of childcare in America (which is a whole other problem) 😒 https://t.co/CufA0qPZiz — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) September 23, 2023

Sure. Because we all know Fetterman is a man of the people and the poor.

He's a good little trust-fund baby that way.

She DID turn off replies, BTW.

Wow sounds just like uncle festers post. Oh wait you run his account too. I forget, my bad. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QTT1T8acFd — Amun (@AmunDetSiste) September 24, 2023

Yup, we were thinking the same thing ... the posts sound familiar.

Gosh, wonder why?

