New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish attire and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on September 24, 2023

We know, you guys are probably as sick of reading about John Fetterman being a total slob at the Senate as we are when it comes to writing about it HOWEVER, this bit from Fetterman's wife ranting at the New York Post for their piece mocking him?

DYING to be Twitchied.

From the New York Post:

Sen. John Fetterman may be allowed to dress like a slob in the halls of power — but it’s still a capital offense in New York City’s finest restaurants.

Intrepid Post reporter Jon Levine learned that hard truth this week when he crisscrossed the Big Apple’s culinary landmarks wearing Fetterman’s trademark hoodie, gym shorts and sneakers and tried to gain entry — only to face scorn and mockery from maître d’s with more common sense than Congress.

“He would not be permitted here,” sniffed a maître d at Daniel on the Upper East Side, where a seven-course tasting menu runs $275.

It's okay to expect adults to dress and act like adults. We lost that along the way ... 

What sort of senator can't figure out how to wear a suit?

OH, that's right, the one they elected in PA.

Gisele popped up here:

Sure. Because we all know Fetterman is a man of the people and the poor.

He's a good little trust-fund baby that way.

SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and it does NOT go well
Sam J.
She DID turn off replies, BTW.

Yup, we were thinking the same thing ... the posts sound familiar.

Gosh, wonder why?

SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and it does NOT go well

WHOA: Eric Holder (Obama's self-proclaimed WINGMAN) calls on Menendez to RESIGN and Lefties can't DEEEAL

LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up

'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY political

SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and it does NOT go well
Sam J.
