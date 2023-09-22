On brand: Barack Obama reminds young people to stay angry and frustrated
'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY political

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on September 22, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Tell us you're actually an authoritarian without telling us you're actually an authoritarian, Joe.

From jonathanturley.org:

New documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests show that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) argued that the agency could regulate speech related to “the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine” as well as “irregular immigration.”

Those subjects stretch across much of the “space” used for political speech in the last few years.

So DHS asserted the authority to target viewpoints on racial justice, Ukraine, and other political subjects, including views based on fact but viewed as misleading in context.

... viewed as misleading in context.

Isn't that interesting? Guess the 'context' was Americans actually knowing the truth. Can't have that, ya' know!

Short, simple, accurate.

***

***

BIDEN CENSORSHIP DOJ

