'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY political

Tell us you're actually an authoritarian without telling us you're actually an authoritarian, Joe.

The DHS claimed a range of authority over the “MDM space,” included targeting views on racial justice and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Those subjects stretch across much of the “space” used for political speech in the last few years. https://t.co/uFmCna3jDA — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 22, 2023

Advertisement

From jonathanturley.org:

New documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests show that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) argued that the agency could regulate speech related to “the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine” as well as “irregular immigration.” Those subjects stretch across much of the “space” used for political speech in the last few years. So DHS asserted the authority to target viewpoints on racial justice, Ukraine, and other political subjects, including views based on fact but viewed as misleading in context.

... viewed as misleading in context.

Isn't that interesting? Guess the 'context' was Americans actually knowing the truth. Can't have that, ya' know!

The party that used to believe in free speech and civil liberties is no longer. — Kathy (@KathyBulgarelli) September 22, 2023

From inception DHS was an authoritarian nightmare in the making.



“Notably, within DHS, Jen Easterly, who heads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, extended her agency’s mandate over critical infrastructure to include ‘our cognitive infrastructure.’” https://t.co/Jg0rStbSLl — Don Hammond (@donhammond) September 22, 2023

Horrifying, and yet we know none of these people will ever face consequences. https://t.co/NKFyrpA6MG — Rick Saunders (@twobenjamins) September 22, 2023

Short, simple, accurate.

***

Related:

WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense

Michael Rapaport has bizarre (and accidentally HILARIOUS) meltdown over anon X accounts and LOL (watch)

Pentagon will exempt Ukraine spending from possible gov shutdown and peeps have (PISSED OFF) thoughts

'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.