Michael Rapaport has bizarre (and accidentally HILARIOUS) meltdown over anon X accounts and LOL (watch)

Poor Michael Rapaport, he is big-time upset about anon accounts posting on X and is threatening to block them all. Far be it for us to encourage anyone to torment or harass anyone else on X/Twitter HOWEVER, this video is begging for a Twitchy-ing.

Watch this insanity:

If you don’t show your face and have your actual name on your Twitter I block your stupid ass!!!

MAKE TWITTER TOUGH AGAIN!!!



Show your face or be blocked pic.twitter.com/aenRM91zAD — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 20, 2023

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

What a baby.

He can make disgusting, gross comments about Lauren Boebert but if people call him out without their 'real name' or picture he'll block them. WAAAAANH.

so block me. I don't follow you anyway. — Ray Harvey (@rharvey0523) September 22, 2023

All we can think is he was pushing for engagement because he needs a payday of some sort. Otherwise, what a spoiled, bratty little man-child.

What's your point, princess? — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 21, 2023

He's delicate.

Or something.

DO EET pic.twitter.com/qM7i6l3vWh — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) September 21, 2023

Who are you again? — HistoryInc (@T00ManyCommies) September 22, 2023

Nobody.

And that's his problem.

***

Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL

***

