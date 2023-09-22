Dave Portnoy Humiliates Washington Post Reporter
Michael Rapaport has bizarre (and accidentally HILARIOUS) meltdown over anon X accounts and LOL (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on September 22, 2023
Twitchy

Poor Michael Rapaport, he is big-time upset about anon accounts posting on X and is threatening to block them all. Far be it for us to encourage anyone to torment or harass anyone else on X/Twitter HOWEVER, this video is begging for a Twitchy-ing.

Watch this insanity:

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

What a baby.

He can make disgusting, gross comments about Lauren Boebert but if people call him out without their 'real name' or picture he'll block them. WAAAAANH.

All we can think is he was pushing for engagement because he needs a payday of some sort. Otherwise, what a spoiled, bratty little man-child.

He's delicate.

Or something.

Nobody.

And that's his problem. 

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

