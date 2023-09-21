UNREAL! KJP shows her nasty TRUE colors when Peter Doocy DARES ask about the southern border (watch)

Karine Jean-Pierre is an embarrassment to her already-embarrassing profession. Being the press secretary for any Democrat president is a joke, but she's taken the punchline to a whole new level with her behavior during pressers. Case in point:

Advertisement

UNBELIEVABLE: Karine Jean-Pierre just straight up REFUSED to answer questions from Fox News' Peter Doocy after calling on him.



She cuts him off, shuts him down, and moves on. pic.twitter.com/pGyrqPhNj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

What a harpy. Guess this is what happens when you hire your press secretary based on her sex, color, and persuasion, Team Biden.

Answering a question with a question tells us that she didn't really have an answer.

Way to show us how bad you really are at your job, Karine.

"You will allow my spin or I won't talk to you."



Bad form, KJP. Really bad form. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 21, 2023

The GOP isn’t in charge of the border policy, but she was going to try that. Then she cut him off to avoid answering at all.



But she calls herself an “historic” figure? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 21, 2023

She has set her own 'movement' back decades.

I’m distracted by the fact that she’s dressed like candy corn. pic.twitter.com/9pVTAS74XG — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) September 21, 2023

TOTALLY fair point.

EL OH EL.

***

Related:

THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)

'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD

Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.