Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all...
Biden keeps yammering about MAGANOMICS but his policies aren't working and Trump isn't...
There's a new hilarious 'tell' when Biden is doing something REALLY stupid ......
Washed-up Geraldo Rivera says not nice things about Rep Matt Gaetz and Twitter/X...
THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speech...
Anybody believe the WH's reason Biden and Zelenskyy aren't having a press conference?
'It is a CORRUPT regime': Rand Paul has HAD IT, goes OFF on...
Thomas Massie Catches Merrick Garland in a Lie
'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on...
Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud L...
Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag: Vaccine mRNA found in breast milk
Soviet-Born Republican's Exchange With AG Garland Will Give You Chills
HELLO karma! Chris Rufo shows how things are getting WORSE for race-grifter Ibram...
Community Notes NUKES elitist David Brooks and his burger/booze tweet from outer space...

UNREAL! KJP shows her nasty TRUE colors when Peter Doocy DARES ask about the southern border (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:25 PM on September 21, 2023
Townhall

Karine Jean-Pierre is an embarrassment to her already-embarrassing profession. Being the press secretary for any Democrat president is a joke, but she's taken the punchline to a whole new level with her behavior during pressers. Case in point:

Advertisement

What a harpy. Guess this is what happens when you hire your press secretary based on her sex, color, and persuasion, Team Biden.

Answering a question with a question tells us that she didn't really have an answer.

Way to show us how bad you really are at your job, Karine.

She has set her own 'movement' back decades.

TOTALLY fair point.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all about
Doug P.
Advertisement

EL OH EL.

***

Related:

THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)

'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD

Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all about
Doug P.
'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD
Sam J.
THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)
Sam J.
Biden keeps yammering about MAGANOMICS but his policies aren't working and Trump isn't POTUS
RickRobinson
Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL
Sam J.
'It is a CORRUPT regime': Rand Paul has HAD IT, goes OFF on Biden and Ukraine like never before (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all about Doug P.
Advertisement