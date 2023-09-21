LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

Rand Paul shared this out ...

An American patriot who escaped tyranny lets Merrick Garland have it! https://t.co/35JwD8L5py — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 20, 2023

Advertisement

And he's right.

This. Is. Amazing.

Watch her go OFF:

As someone who grew up in the Soviet Union, I’m disturbed by the fact that so many hardworking Americans—including my constituents—are afraid of political persecution by our own government.



Unfortunately, it does not seem like AG Garland is.



Watch @JudiciaryGOP 👇 pic.twitter.com/L0QprNW6uK — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) September 20, 2023

Seriously, this is the stuff of legend.

And look at Garland trying to whine about how his agency is targeted. What a big baby.

'People are truly afraid.'

And for good reason. This government has proven they are more than happy to throw Grandma in jail for years because she walked inside the nylon ropes at the Capitol on January 6 but will give NO jail time to Ray Epps, a man we literally watched push people to go INSIDE the Capitol. Garland's DOJ called parents terrorists and charged pro-life activists for blocking doors to abortion clinics.

You truly are a hero and inspiration to me. I don't know how anyone could listen to this clip and think her concerns that she delivered clearly and respectfully don't deserve a full honest response. I admire rep Sparta so very much 👊👊🔥🔥❤️❤️🔥🔥 — Heidi Knapp 🌹🍊🐳 (@Proper_Plaid) September 21, 2023

Very close.

She did a great job here. this is how angry and upset all our representatives should be, but most aren't. — K | hump then fall era (@keybrackson) September 20, 2023

Sadly, far too many people are more than happy to bury their heads in the sand.

But not Spartz.

***

Related:

'They're full of s**t!' John Cusack goes after elite Democrats and LOL there's NOT enough popcorn

Trevor Noah squirms and WUSSES out interviewing trans woman 'athlete' about men in women's sports (watch)

SHOCKER! Rap Epps' possible 'sentence' proves his charges are just one big SHAM

MIC has been DROPPED: Chris Rufo just needs 1 tweet to remind Ibram Kendi he's ALWAYS known he's a fraud

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.