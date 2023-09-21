Biden to announce more $$$$ for Ukraine defense (meanwhile here's our OWN border)
LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on September 21, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Rand Paul shared this out ... 

And he's right. 

This. Is. Amazing.

Watch her go OFF:

Seriously, this is the stuff of legend.

And look at Garland trying to whine about how his agency is targeted. What a big baby. 

'People are truly afraid.'

And for good reason. This government has proven they are more than happy to throw Grandma in jail for years because she walked inside the nylon ropes at the Capitol on January 6 but will give NO jail time to Ray Epps, a man we literally watched push people to go INSIDE the Capitol. Garland's DOJ called parents terrorists and charged pro-life activists for blocking doors to abortion clinics.

Very close.

Sadly, far too many people are more than happy to bury their heads in the sand.

But not Spartz.

***

