Who's ready for story time with Kamala Harris?

SHOCKER! Rap Epps' possible 'sentence' proves his charges are just one big SHAM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on September 21, 2023
Twitter

So, about Ray Epps' 'disorderly conduct' charge ... it's truly a real nothing burger.

Probably why THAT'S the charge he received. Take a look:

From CBS News:

Ray Epps, a member of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, who became the focus of widespread conspiracy theories that he was a federal agent, has pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds in his Capitol riot case. 

Under federal sentencing guidelines, he'll face between zero and six months in prison.

What do you guys wanna bet it's a big fat ZERO?

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19. 

As part of the plea deal, Epps acknowledged moving through downed police barriers on Jan. 6 and admitted to placing his hands on a sign that was later pushed into police officers by the mob. He also acknowledged saying on Jan. 5, 2021, "We need to go into the Capitol… I'm possibly going to jail for it"

He was seen on a livestream that day saying 'I'm gonna put it out there, I'm probably gonna go to jail for this. Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol! Into the Capitol! Peacefully! Peacefully.'

Epps will also have to pay $500 in restitution.

A whole $500?! NO WAY! So cruel!

Ahem.

There are people going to jail for YEARS for breaking windows, but the guy seen everywhere encouraging all of this will likely see no jail time and pay a measly little fee. Sounds to this editor like they're trying very hard to punish him WITHOUT really punishing him so they can say they did.

It was just disorderly conduct, ya' know.

No big whoop.

What a terrible joke this has all been. 

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

