SHOCKER! Rap Epps' possible 'sentence' proves his charges are just one big SHAM

So, about Ray Epps' 'disorderly conduct' charge ... it's truly a real nothing burger.

Probably why THAT'S the charge he received. Take a look:

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Ray Epps will face between zero and six months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of disorderly conduct. https://t.co/3b8zWF8O9b — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 20, 2023

From CBS News:

Ray Epps, a member of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, who became the focus of widespread conspiracy theories that he was a federal agent, has pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds in his Capitol riot case. Under federal sentencing guidelines, he'll face between zero and six months in prison.

What do you guys wanna bet it's a big fat ZERO?

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19. As part of the plea deal, Epps acknowledged moving through downed police barriers on Jan. 6 and admitted to placing his hands on a sign that was later pushed into police officers by the mob. He also acknowledged saying on Jan. 5, 2021, "We need to go into the Capitol… I'm possibly going to jail for it" He was seen on a livestream that day saying 'I'm gonna put it out there, I'm probably gonna go to jail for this. Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol! Into the Capitol! Peacefully! Peacefully.' Epps will also have to pay $500 in restitution.

A whole $500?! NO WAY! So cruel!

Feds don’t spend time in prison.

0 months. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 20, 2023

Ahem.

It will be zero; this entire thing is a sham for appearances. What a travesty of Justice on the entire country here. — 🇺🇸Hakim🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) September 20, 2023

There are people going to jail for YEARS for breaking windows, but the guy seen everywhere encouraging all of this will likely see no jail time and pay a measly little fee. Sounds to this editor like they're trying very hard to punish him WITHOUT really punishing him so they can say they did.

Well that cements it that he was the inside man for the numerous agencies that day. — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) September 20, 2023

And just like that...instigating an insurrection is not so bad!😂😂😂 — Beth 🇺🇸 (@heritage_grl) September 20, 2023

It was just disorderly conduct, ya' know.

No big whoop.

What a terrible joke this has all been.

***

***

