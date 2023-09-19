Oh SNAP! Glenn Greenwald takes AOC APART in vicious thread for suddenly NOT caring about kids in cages

Remember when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood outside the chain link fence SOBBING about the kids in cages when Trump was president? It was quite the photo-op for the Socialist Democrat darling, wearing all white and holding her face dramatically because the sight of illegal immigrant children was just too much to bear. Seems we were always hearing about evil Trump and his evil cages of children ...

Advertisement

Gosh, what happened once Trump stopped being president?

Did they stop putting kids in cages? Or did they just continue to do what OBAMA STARTED and Democrats like AOC decided to ignore them because they were no longer politically convenient?

We're going with the latter.

Glenn Greenwald took them to task in a thread:

One of the most repellent things I've seen in US politics is how Dems and media allies made such a flamboyant, melodramatic display of feigning concern about the border, then just stopped soon as Biden became president, even though little changed:https://t.co/SF2Bu6y5Fk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 18, 2023

Repellent is a good word.

So is repugnant.

They both work.

Whenever I'd ask left-liberal colleagues and friends what Trump did worse than Bush/Cheney or justified Nazi claims, they'd say: treatment of migrants at the border.



That AOC did this, then never once bothered even to pretend by visiting the border under Biden, is gross: pic.twitter.com/woY0rx5cmh — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 18, 2023

Grosser than gross.

But nobody in the mainstream media is at all interested in reporting on it.

Shocker.

And now you have all kinds of blue-city Mayors -- who constantly denounced those concerned about mass migration in their communities of being white nationalists -- screaming loudly about how they can't support immigrants and how the US Govt must stop it immediately. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 18, 2023

So much xenophobia, so little time.

This is one of the worst aspects of US left-liberal culture: so much is performative, accusatory, theatrical. It's all about denouncing others while never assuming any personal risk, cost, or obligation beyond hashtag posting.



The least relevant metric is actions in one's life. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 18, 2023

Liberals are only immigration activists when Republicans are in charge — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) September 18, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

Related:

Biden short-circuits during UN speech then gets in a fight with his teleprompter ... and loses (watch)

Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch)

Advertisement

BOOMITY! Dan Bongino just goes off in EPIC pro-life rant about life beginning at CONCEPTION (watch)

AOC tries snarking at MTG for calling Senate Dems OUT over dress code change and WOW, was THAT stupid

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.