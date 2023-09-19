Gavin Newsom Lies About Abortion
BOOMITY! Dan Bongino just goes off in EPIC pro-life rant about life beginning at CONCEPTION (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on September 19, 2023
Twitchy

Every once in a while we come across a segment/video that really and truly speaks for itself, and this from Dan Bongino on being pro-life and when life begins is one of those videos. This is exceptional.

Not preachy.

Not judgy.

Not melodramatic.

Just powerful, on-point stuff from Bongino - something we really need to see on the Right.

Heck, maybe even more so on the Left.

Watch this and try not to fist-pump too much:

RIGHT?! See why we were so melodramatic OURSELVES in the headline? This is simply just bada*s on so many levels.

Damn right.

Sam J.
Can we get an AMEN?!

***

***

