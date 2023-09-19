BOOMITY! Dan Bongino just goes off in EPIC pro-life rant about life beginning at CONCEPTION (watch)

Every once in a while we come across a segment/video that really and truly speaks for itself, and this from Dan Bongino on being pro-life and when life begins is one of those videos. This is exceptional.

Not preachy.

Not judgy.

Not melodramatic.

Just powerful, on-point stuff from Bongino - something we really need to see on the Right.

Heck, maybe even more so on the Left.

Watch this and try not to fist-pump too much:

Bongino gets credit for being honest pic.twitter.com/QUrNzncOGv — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) September 19, 2023

RIGHT?! See why we were so melodramatic OURSELVES in the headline? This is simply just bada*s on so many levels.

I have been critical of popular conservative voices for what I view as a lack of criticism of Trump, but I also want to give credit where it’s rightly deserved.



Here’s @dbongino unequivocally stating that he wholeheartedly disagrees with Trump’s position on abortion. pic.twitter.com/9GZcVdR8lH — Josh Power 🇺🇸 (@JoshPower80) September 19, 2023

good man Dan!! These things have to be above any man!!!! — BDM (@BillMeyer_1) September 19, 2023

Damn right.

Agree. Intellectual honesty is all I ask for. In the end of the day if we disagree that's ok but don't push your choice with lies, gaslighting and disingenuous positions. — Rusty (can a man become a woman?...NO) (@Freedom1796YA) September 19, 2023

Thank you Dan. Standup answer! I'm also pro life. Only I think ALL abortion stops a beating heart. — redangel64 (@redangel64) September 19, 2023

Can we get an AMEN?!

