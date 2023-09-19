James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world govs seize private property

Does anyone else sort of feel like they're living in a really cheesy James Bond movie with all of the uber-rich, elite, evil wealthy men so nonchalantly talking about population control and seizing private property for the greater good or whatever?

This is some crazy stuff.

We get it, these monsters have likely been pushing for this authoritarian BS quietly behind doors for years, but the fact they feel comfortable saying it out loud now after what they did during the lockdowns 'to protect us' should scare the Hell out of all of us.

It scares this editor, that's for sure.

James Woods, on the other hand, doesn't seem all that scared. He seems PISSED.

You better come in heavy, champ. pic.twitter.com/y0YWo184oW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 19, 2023

Yeah. Champ.

Government can take everything JP Morgan has for all I care. — Electronzap (@electronzap) September 19, 2023

Good point. They can give up their stuff if he's all in on seizing control of private property. Lead by example, Champ.

Sounds like an enemy of the state to me, because only an enemy of the American people would make any comment like that. — Chris Chambers (@ChrisB_Chambers) September 19, 2023

Something like that.

Start with his house and properties. — Gillian Lefmann. 💐🦖 #auspol (@GillianLefmann) September 19, 2023

We're sensing a theme here.

Yup.

Guess whose private property these "world governments" WON'T be seizing: pic.twitter.com/zj5Uvplf07 — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 19, 2023

Dude TOTALLY looks like an a-hole, right?

He can go first, if he so desires. pic.twitter.com/7qZg7q4Ed0 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 19, 2023

Be our guest, elitest douche nozzle.

***

***

