WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch)

Self-described independent journalist Stephen Horn dropped some never-before-released J6 video of Ray Epps and others in the violence along the police in on the West Plaza. Note, Horn himself was convicted of four misdemeanor accounts for his participation in J6 just yesterday.

That being said, the footage he shared to Twitter of Ray Epps makes us all scratch our heads.

How has Epps not been charged? Horn was accused of climbing a statue inside the Capitol ...

But *crickets* around Epps.

It's just weird.

Watch this:

EXCLUIVE: Never before released J6 video captures Ray Epps (and others) amidst the violent conflict at the police line on the West Plaza



This is near the Media Tower, apparently before Epps helped push the large metal sign into this police line pic.twitter.com/NoMFKNv58F — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) September 19, 2023

Was Epps accelerating the behavior? Egging it on? We've all seen footage of the guy talking about going into the Capitol during protests the night before. You know, if they would address this rather large elephant wearing a red hat in the room people might be more inclined to let it go. But the more we see J6 defendants treated like the WORST sort of criminal while this guy walks around free is just ... odd.

Weird.

Questionable.

This appears to be another angle from the video DOJ ambushed Zach Rehl with in PB trial? — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 19, 2023

It got Julie Kelly's attention ... interesting.

Why hasn’t Epps been charged yet??



They told us in the Spring that he would be charged by May, yet here we are midway through September and he’s still not charged!! — Sarah Jane (@SJWilliams123) September 19, 2023

Oh YEAH, we'd forgotten about that.

Probably just trying to get people focused on something else ... always ask yourselves when the government wants your attention over HERE, what's going on over THERE?

And we've seen quite a bit of that with January 6.

Just sayin'.

***

