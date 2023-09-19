'What a JOKE'! Ray Epps officially 'charged' and it's JUST as disappointing and 'lame' as you'd expect

WHOA. It's as if there is some bizarre force in the universe that inspired this editor to write about the newly dropped footage of Ray Epps this morning as he was just literally charged.

No, seriously.

When a co-worker/boss sent the message that he'd been charged this editor thought they were JOKING because of the timing of it.

And then, when we saw what the charge was we thought it HAD to be a joke as well.

It's not.

Julie Kelly has it:

This lame single charge tells us everything we need to know about Ray Epps.



No obstruction felony? No civil disorder charge? Not even a trespassing on restricted grounds misdemeanor?



Can't even tell you the last time I saw an "information" (misdemeanor version of indictment)… pic.twitter.com/zQ0rGT23ES — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 19, 2023

Nope, nothing that will really get him in trouble.

Even after we have seen footage of him pushing for people to go into the Capitol, we've seen footage of him at the police line ... and he gets charged with disorderly conduct. Really?

Epps not only encouraged people to go into the Capitol on Jan 5 and 6, he was one of the first to breach exterior lines, interfered with security, and remained on restricted grounds for more than an hour.



At the very least, he should have been charged with 1512(c)(2) — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 19, 2023

So again ... what's the DEAL with this guy?!

Such theater.



Smart people see right through this. — Sha (@quip1) September 19, 2023

What a joke. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) September 19, 2023

And an unfunny one at that.

***

