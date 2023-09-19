'What a JOKE'! Ray Epps officially 'charged' and it's JUST as disappointing and 'lame' as you'd expect

WHOA. It's as if there is some bizarre force in the universe that inspired this editor to write about the newly dropped footage of Ray Epps this morning as he was just literally charged.
No, seriously.
When a co-worker/boss sent the message that he'd been charged this editor thought they were JOKING because of the timing of it.
And then, when we saw what the charge was we thought it HAD to be a joke as well.
It's not.
Julie Kelly has it:
This lame single charge tells us everything we need to know about Ray Epps.— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 19, 2023
No obstruction felony? No civil disorder charge? Not even a trespassing on restricted grounds misdemeanor?
Can't even tell you the last time I saw an "information" (misdemeanor version of indictment)… pic.twitter.com/zQ0rGT23ES
Nope, nothing that will really get him in trouble.
Even after we have seen footage of him pushing for people to go into the Capitol, we've seen footage of him at the police line ... and he gets charged with disorderly conduct. Really?
Epps not only encouraged people to go into the Capitol on Jan 5 and 6, he was one of the first to breach exterior lines, interfered with security, and remained on restricted grounds for more than an hour.— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 19, 2023
At the very least, he should have been charged with 1512(c)(2)
So again ... what's the DEAL with this guy?!
Recommended
Such theater.— Sha (@quip1) September 19, 2023
Smart people see right through this.
What a joke.— Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) September 19, 2023
And an unfunny one at that.
***
Related:
James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world govs seize private property
Look on Chris Hayes' face after John Fetterman bizarrely goes THERE during interview is DELICIOUS (watch)
'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations and DAMN
'WTF' look on Elon Musk's face when unhinged Larry David tries SCOLDING him for voting GOP is PERFECTION
***
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member