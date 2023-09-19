Look on Chris Hayes' face after John Fetterman bizarrely goes THERE during interview is DELICIOUS (watch)

Ummm ... what?

We find ourselves saying that a LOT lately where John Fetterman is involved.

This interview between the guy who looks like Bigfoot's drunk cousin and Rachel Maddow ... sorry ... Chris Hayes is really something else. Even Hayes couldn't save the interview, heh.

Watch this hot mess.

Fetterman: "The House, the whatever they call themselves Team America or whatever they call themselves, bring your vote otherwise they need to go hump a different leg." pic.twitter.com/Hh6DGO8mfi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2023

They need to go hump a different leg?

What?

You know what, we don't really wanna know.

And look, he's not wearing a hoodie! We're willing to bet he's wearing shorts though. Man ... we hope he's wearing shorts.

Who is this in the interview? pic.twitter.com/qCmfVBmIWc — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 19, 2023

TYPICALLY this editor doesn't buy into much of the 'body double' narrative we see here and there but some of this is starting to get a little weird around Fetterman. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Again, "Fetterman's" eyes are not blue in this interview (as in pictures prior to the election), they are dark brown — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 19, 2023

It's becoming a really sloppy episode of The Twilight Zone.

I speak for all of America when I say, “huh”? — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) September 19, 2023

He thinks he's made a GREAT POINT dunking on those evil Republicans who understand we can't keep spending money we just don't have.

How is that the same man who could barely talk in a debate?



How is that the same man who needed a teleprompter just to read what people were saying to him?



How is that the same man as this man: pic.twitter.com/kdVh69fns8 — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 19, 2023

And why the Hell is he talking about anyone humping any legs?

Ugh.

Democrats in 2023, folks. Yay.

***

