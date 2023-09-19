James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world...
WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and...
'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations...
'WTF' look on Elon Musk's face when unhinged Larry David tries SCOLDING him...
Mark Cuban's text messages with YouTube host reveal his scary Covid demands
'Only men have prostates': Chaya Raichik schools cancer education and advocacy org on...
It's just a kid's mural, what's the ... HOLY WHAT IS THAT THING?!...
'SHUT IT DOWN' trends on Twitter as Republicans introduce 31-day continuing resolution
Meet the cray-cray spokesperson for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force
Boebert breakup: The reaction to the end of this touching tryst will give...
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Chicago residents begging local politicians to close...
Bidenomics is working: Poverty rate increased in 2022; child poverty DOUBLED
Disturbing trend: The Rabbit Hole asks, 'Why the spike in young celibacy?' and...
'Give the poor little guy some sticks.' Adorable rescued beaver teaches us how...

Look on Chris Hayes' face after John Fetterman bizarrely goes THERE during interview is DELICIOUS (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on September 19, 2023
Greg Price

Ummm ... what?

We find ourselves saying that a LOT lately where John Fetterman is involved.

This interview between the guy who looks like Bigfoot's drunk cousin and Rachel Maddow ... sorry ... Chris Hayes is really something else. Even Hayes couldn't save the interview, heh.

Advertisement

Watch this hot mess.

They need to go hump a different leg?

What?

You know what, we don't really wanna know.

And look, he's not wearing a hoodie! We're willing to bet he's wearing shorts though. Man ... we hope he's wearing shorts.

TYPICALLY this editor doesn't buy into much of the 'body double' narrative we see here and there but some of this is starting to get a little weird around Fetterman. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

It's becoming a really sloppy episode of The Twilight Zone.

He thinks he's made a GREAT POINT dunking on those evil Republicans who understand we can't keep spending money we just don't have.

Recommended

WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And why the Hell is he talking about anyone humping any legs?

Ugh.

Democrats in 2023, folks. Yay.

***

Related:

'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations and DAMN

'WTF' look on Elon Musk's face when unhinged Larry David tries SCOLDING him for voting GOP is PERFECTION

Dude, take the L! John Fetterman finally breaks his silence on how he dresses and comments are GOLD

Stephen King takes BATS**T insane to whole new LEVEL blaming Trump/Republicans for COVID in new book

***

Related:

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BUDGET CHRIS HAYES GOP JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch)
Sam J.
James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world govs seize private property
Sam J.
'What's the TRUE narrative'? Rose McGowen takes media APART over Russell Brand allegations and DAMN
Sam J.
'WTF' look on Elon Musk's face when unhinged Larry David tries SCOLDING him for voting GOP is PERFECTION
Sam J.
It's just a kid's mural, what's the ... HOLY WHAT IS THAT THING?! NBC News downplays creepy LGBTQ mural
Chad Felix Greene
Mark Cuban's text messages with YouTube host reveal his scary Covid demands
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Indie 'journo' drops NEW and damning J6 footage of Ray Epps and others at police line (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement