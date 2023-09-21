THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)

Maybe it's just us, but Chip Roy seems really pissed off. We can hardly blame him, especially since this editor is a parent whom Merrick Garland and others in this administration were happy to vilify and treat as domestic terrorists. Our crime? Wanting our kids back in the classroom. Wanting our kids to be safe using the bathroom at school. Like Scott Smith, whose daughter was sexually assaulted by a young man in a skirt in a high school bathroom in Loudoun County.

Advertisement

Roy just went off, and it's awesome.

Watch Garland sputter and spit and try to come back but ultimately he's left speechless because he knows there is no defending any of this.

.@chiproytx: "Have you apologized for putting that memo out that implicated Scott Smith as a domestic terrorist. Something the Governor of Virginia has now pardoned him from these accusations."



GARLAND: "The memo said nothing about him. Nothing about parents being terrorists."… pic.twitter.com/uMypeVqMld — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 20, 2023

Garland trying to nitpick and avoid the bigger issue of his agency labeling parents as terrorists.

Nice try, toad, but it's not happening.

Garland's testimony

Insulted America



He didn't ask

He doesn't know

He didn't read it

He doesn't remember

He can't recollect

He can't talk about it



He's the least curious, inept executive in America or

He's compromised & corrupt



Garland should be gone: fired or impeached — BEAM (@AliciaBarrasso) September 21, 2023

And ultimately, he doesn't CARE.

Yup.

Thank you Congressman Roy for standing up for Virginian Scott Smith and other concerned parents who Merrick Garland and the Biden DOJ want to treat as domestic terrorists. https://t.co/udlQvMN9SK — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) September 20, 2023

Thank you, indeed.

Garland lies again. The memo he wrote ordered the doj to investigate parents that spoke out at school board meetings to be investigated as potential domestic terrorist. https://t.co/LElGbKpXgn — patrick crowder (@crowdcontrol72) September 21, 2023

Something like that.

***

Related:

'Sh*tter's FULL': John Fetterman takes advantage of new 'dress code' and comments on his attire are GOLD

Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.