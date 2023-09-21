THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)

There's a new hilarious 'tell' when Biden is doing something REALLY stupid ......
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on September 21, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Maybe it's just us, but Chip Roy seems really pissed off. We can hardly blame him, especially since this editor is a parent whom Merrick Garland and others in this administration were happy to vilify and treat as domestic terrorists. Our crime? Wanting our kids back in the classroom. Wanting our kids to be safe using the bathroom at school. Like Scott Smith, whose daughter was sexually assaulted by a young man in a skirt in a high school bathroom in Loudoun County.

Roy just went off, and it's awesome.

Watch Garland sputter and spit and try to come back but ultimately he's left speechless because he knows there is no defending any of this.

Garland trying to nitpick and avoid the bigger issue of his agency labeling parents as terrorists.

Nice try, toad, but it's not happening.

And ultimately, he doesn't CARE.

Yup.

Thank you, indeed.

Sam J.
Something like that.

***

Seth Dillon takes on frothy-mouthed Lefty trolls whining that Republicans 'canceled' Bud Light and LOL

LEGEND: Rand Paul shares video of 'American patriot' DECIMATING Merrick Garland for targeting citizens

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: PARENTS REPUBLICAN TERRORISTS MERRICK GARLAND

