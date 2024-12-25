'The View' Panelist Says Problem for Dems Is That Gov't Won't Regulate Social...
Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take...
Scott Jennings: Dem Party Must Flush the Fringe and Embrace Common Sense to...
HO HO OH LOL-NO! Leftist Mocked for Whining About the Midwest DAD We...
Bah Humbug! Dems Put Fetterman On The Naughty List
VIP
NewsGuard Rates the Headlines Covering Woman Set on Fire by Illegal
CNBC: Biden Administration Withdraws Student Loan Forgiveness Plans
'Mary Was An Earthworm:' J.K. Rowling Absolutely Roasts India Willoughby's Take on Christi...
University Employee Who Told Trump Supporters to Kill Themselves Sent Packing
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Still Pushing to Publish the Equal Rights Amendment With 'One...
Global Engagement Center for Countering 'Disinformation' Closing Down
Take a Chill Pill! UNGLUED Hollywood Producer Warns This 'Radical' Movie Will Be...
Krystal Ball: We’re Returning to a ‘Global Order of Unchecked Savagery'
Stop Making Holidays Political! Gun Control Group Gets DRAGGED Over Push to Talk...

Political Pivot? Many Question ‘Young Turk’ Cenk Uygur’s Sudden Willingness to Talk with MAGA

Warren Squire  |  10:00 AM on December 25, 2024
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Progressive pundit Cenk Uygur is upsetting both Democrats and Republicans these days. Most of the flack seems to be coming from the left, though. His sin? Daring to sit down and have civilized discussions with conservatives and MAGA Republicans. And worst of all - he says he doesn’t hate them! Oh no, not that!

Advertisement

He discusses his ‘radical’ pivot here. (READ)

Many posters are seeing a shift among some on the left because the right is open to speaking to those it disagrees with.

Other commenters say Uygur still hates, but his hate has been misplaced all these years. Trump voters have never been his enemy.

Recommended

Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take on Mary and Jesus
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Some say Trump’s reelection has made it okay for moderate Democrats to talk and find some agreement with MAGA voters.

But, some think Uygur is an opportunist.

Advertisement

Some are saying Uygur is ‘pivoting’ to stay relevant and to grift on gullible Trump voters. It could be he’s genuinely open to hearing the other side and finding agreement, but some are reserving confidence until they’re convinced the change is real. We can’t say we blame them.

Tags: CENK UYGUR DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ELECTION PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take on Mary and Jesus
Grateful Calvin
'Mary Was An Earthworm:' J.K. Rowling Absolutely Roasts India Willoughby's Take on Christian Doctrine
Aaron Walker
'The View' Panelist Says Problem for Dems Is That Gov't Won't Regulate Social Media
Doug P.
HO HO OH LOL-NO! Leftist Mocked for Whining About the Midwest DAD We Could Have Had With a VP Tim Walz
Sam J.
Scott Jennings: Dem Party Must Flush the Fringe and Embrace Common Sense to Survive
Warren Squire
Bah Humbug! Dems Put Fetterman On The Naughty List
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Man Vs. History: Bear Grylls Gets DROPPED by Community Notes for Awful Take on Mary and Jesus Grateful Calvin
Advertisement