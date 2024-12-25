Political Pivot? Many Question ‘Young Turk’ Cenk Uygur’s Sudden Willingness to Talk with MAGA

Progressive pundit Cenk Uygur is upsetting both Democrats and Republicans these days. Most of the flack seems to be coming from the left, though. His sin? Daring to sit down and have civilized discussions with conservatives and MAGA Republicans. And worst of all - he says he doesn’t hate them! Oh no, not that!

Advertisement

He discusses his ‘radical’ pivot here. (READ)

Everyone is looking for my so-called pivot. It's not in the policy. It's not in the labels. It's not in the strategy. But I found it. There is something different. I don't hate the other side anymore. And that might be the biggest difference of all. And the biggest sin for some. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 24, 2024

Many posters are seeing a shift among some on the left because the right is open to speaking to those it disagrees with.

I think you’re not actually that different from Bill Maher in this sense. Maher for ages used to be a quite tribal liberal. You were a tribal progressive,



But as the salience of different issues in culture and politics changed, Maher aligned with conservatives on some topics. He… — Hussain (@huspsa) December 24, 2024

You have unlocked the programming and if we stop hating, we can find agreement. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) December 24, 2024

Other commenters say Uygur still hates, but his hate has been misplaced all these years. Trump voters have never been his enemy.

sort of



you DO hate the other side



but the other side isnt "Trump voters"



it's the corporate uniparty — Matthew Wilk (@mjwgoblue) December 24, 2024

The corporate uniparty we HAVE to hate. It’s no longer Democrat vs Republican or Liberals vs Conservatives. This is a fight of Us vs Establishment/Legacy Media. Glad to see SOME people are waking up to it. Gotta get everybody else to understand that — 2 piece extra crispy 🇧🇸 (@Kjonomoe14) December 24, 2024

Some say Trump’s reelection has made it okay for moderate Democrats to talk and find some agreement with MAGA voters.

Fetterman and Kucinich are good people.

Rust Belt Democrats and limousine liberals are utterly different breeds. I'm on the right, but your populism could be a net positive for Democrats. But they'll burn you at the stake before admitting it. — Bryan Berg (@BryanBerg2000) December 24, 2024

Before Trump's election, it wasn't possible for moderate Democrats to utter agreement with the right without excommunication and destruction. His election has broken the dam and left of center people can now agree with or at least debate with people on the right. — Larry Kelly - Media Source (@larrykelly64) December 24, 2024

But, some think Uygur is an opportunist.

OF COURSE you didn't pivot. You've always been a grifter. That label will never go away.



Part of your grift was going after people who don't hate "the other side" for years.



You need to admit they were right and apologize but OF COURSE you'll never do that. — Post-duopolist (@dirtbagleft1) December 24, 2024

Advertisement

Yes I seem to remember him hating jimmy dore, calling him a maga grifter. For daring to critique the democrats or having a conversation with a republican — space🍒 (@lindsayro10) December 24, 2024

1) Thanks for admitting that you actually hate(d) us.



2) It seems suspicious to both sides that you didn’t start talking this way until your side lost…badly. That was the pivot. — PNW Independent (@PNWindependant) December 24, 2024

Some are saying Uygur is ‘pivoting’ to stay relevant and to grift on gullible Trump voters. It could be he’s genuinely open to hearing the other side and finding agreement, but some are reserving confidence until they’re convinced the change is real. We can’t say we blame them.