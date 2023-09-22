WHOA: Eric Holder (Obama's self-proclaimed WINGMAN) calls on Menendez to RESIGN and Lefties can't DEEEAL

Don't mind us, dear reader, we're just checking in with Hell to see if it froze over or not. It's not every day you see a Democrat like Eric Holder, who claimed he would investigate HIMSELF, call on another Democrat to resign no matter how obvious and blatant the crime. What's his angle? What's he up to? Is this a parody? Has he been hacked? WHAT GIVES, DUDE?!

As both a leader in the Democratic Party & the former Attorney General and given the nature of the charges, I call upon Senator Menendez to resign.



The nation will be better served if he steps aside and allows a transition to occur that will best serve the people of New Jersey. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 22, 2023

Are they serving Menendez up to protect Joe?

If democrats are truly serious about Menendez resigning (and they should be), they need to call for his resignation as a group to put pressure on him.



We need to know where everyone stands. Unethical behavior cannot be tolerated.



Democrats need to set an example. Enough is… — Patrick Keschl (@PatrickKeschl) September 22, 2023

What about Joe, Patrick? What about Hunter? Democrats need to set an example, after all.

Obama's wingman and contempt of Congress Holder. — Dr. Theo 🇺🇸 (@Tedlinknews) September 22, 2023

Now do Joe Biden — Deborah Woods (@nocbc) September 22, 2023

Yeah!

I agree but only if the Republicans require the removal of Gearge Santos and Lauren Boebert



Their behavior is far worse the Al Franken’s and he was asked to resign

💙🆘⭕️🙏 — Daughter of Metta (@mettatoons) September 22, 2023

Eh, is it?

While I don't necessarily disagree, there are several Republicans and a few Supreme Court Justices who should e called upon to resign as well. Why single out Menendez? — Wolfbane (Ellie) (@Wolfbane1946) September 22, 2023

There's the Democrats we know and loathe.

Maybe because Menendez is corrupt AF? Just spitballin'.

You're a former AG? huh — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) September 22, 2023

They're so delicate.

