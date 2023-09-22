Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
KJP says GOPers want to cut the great Biden policy that let 10k...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils large Roomba with a camera that will patrol...
HORRIFIC: Abortion advocates discuss idea of an abortion fetish OnlyFans (watch)
'Well well well'! Look who a Menendez aide emailed to request a meeting...
Katie Pavlich points out how Sen. Menendez MIGHT have been able to avoid...
Democrat Senator Indicted for Egyptian Bribes
Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine...
'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY...
On brand: Barack Obama reminds young people to stay angry and frustrated
Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's...
WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense
Dave Portnoy Humiliates Washington Post Reporter

WHOA: Eric Holder (Obama's self-proclaimed WINGMAN) calls on Menendez to RESIGN and Lefties can't DEEEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on September 22, 2023

Don't mind us, dear reader, we're just checking in with Hell to see if it froze over or not. It's not every day you see a Democrat like Eric Holder, who claimed he would investigate HIMSELF, call on another Democrat to resign no matter how obvious and blatant the crime. What's his angle? What's he up to? Is this a parody? Has he been hacked? WHAT GIVES, DUDE?!

Advertisement

Are they serving Menendez up to protect Joe?

What about Joe, Patrick? What about Hunter? Democrats need to set an example, after all.

Yeah!

Eh, is it?

Recommended

Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
Laura W.
Advertisement

There's the Democrats we know and loathe.

Maybe because Menendez is corrupt AF? Just spitballin'.

They're so delicate.

***

Related:

LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up

'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY political

WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRATS ERIC HOLDER OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
Laura W.
'Well well well'! Look who a Menendez aide emailed to request a meeting at then VP Biden's residence
Doug P.
KJP says GOPers want to cut the great Biden policy that let 10k people cross the border in 1 day
Doug P.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils large Roomba with a camera that will patrol subway stations
Coucy
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up
Sam J.
Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD Laura W.
Advertisement