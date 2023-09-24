Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing...
Byron York rubs SALT in WaPo's wound over their OWN poll showing Trump +10 over Biden in scathing thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on September 24, 2023

Awwww, would you look at that? Poor WaPo. Their own poll bit them in their Biden-loving backside. That's GOTTA sting, ya' know?

And yet, we Twitchy-ites find it quite hilarious and satisfying all at the same time.

It's sort of like when people on X/Twitter put up a poll and somehow, someway it always goes the wrong way. If they want to prove people like oranges more than apples, apples magically always win.

Except THIS was a real poll they THEMSELVES did.

Byron York isn't about to let them off the hook ... 

Don't believe us! Our poll is stupid!

Imagine how low an outlet has to go to tell its readers not to trust its poll because it doesn't follow along with its political narrative? That's just pathetic.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a hot mess they are.

Hilarious.

For us, not for them though.

***

