Byron York rubs SALT in WaPo's wound over their OWN poll showing Trump +10 over Biden in scathing thread

Awwww, would you look at that? Poor WaPo. Their own poll bit them in their Biden-loving backside. That's GOTTA sting, ya' know?

And yet, we Twitchy-ites find it quite hilarious and satisfying all at the same time.

Advertisement

It's sort of like when people on X/Twitter put up a poll and somehow, someway it always goes the wrong way. If they want to prove people like oranges more than apples, apples magically always win.

Except THIS was a real poll they THEMSELVES did.

Byron York isn't about to let them off the hook ...

Washington Post dumps on headline news from its own poll. New survey finds Trump leading Biden by 9 pts among adults. Post says it's 'probably an outlier.' But pollster says result 'not statistically significant' difference from WP polls in Feb and May. https://t.co/lVS2dhjRLQ pic.twitter.com/D31MUW91wG — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 24, 2023

Don't believe us! Our poll is stupid!

Imagine how low an outlet has to go to tell its readers not to trust its poll because it doesn't follow along with its political narrative? That's just pathetic.

In addition, Post treats other results in poll as reliable. In note, pollster tries to explain Trump lead over Biden. People have a negative opinion about a lot of what Biden has done, so maybe they're just trying to send a message to Biden. https://t.co/XeR1jS1jdU pic.twitter.com/rAR4ahn3qQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 24, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Also: Trump lead over Biden among all adults is 9 pts, 51-42. Among registered voters, it's 10 pts, 52-42. Which to cite? WP article cites 10, pollster note prefers 9. Take your pick. — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 24, 2023

What a hot mess they are.

Hilarious.

For us, not for them though.

***

Related:

Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing inflation' and LOL

New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish attire and LOL

SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and it does NOT go well

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.