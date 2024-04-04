Poetic Justice: Scottish Police Flooded With 'Hate Speech' Complaints ... About Humza Yousaf

Katie Pavlich Calls President Biden's Demands of Netanyahu 'Completely Backwards'
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on April 04, 2024
Meme

As Michael Scott might say, 'Well, well, well, how the turntables have ...' 

OK, so Michael Scott might not be the most eloquent of characters to quote here, but we couldn't help thinking of that funny scene from The Office this morning when reports began to come out about the complaints Scottish police have received after the nation's new Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act went into effect on Monday, April 1 (of course it went into effect on April Fool's Day).

As Twitchy has reported, the new law enables police to target and prosecute any speech determined to be 'threatening or abusive' (determined as such by whom seems to have been left intentionally vague). This includes social media posts, comedians making jokes, and even retweeting an 'offensive' post on Twitter. The law places specific emphasis on speech that 'threatens the transgender community.'

Twitchy readers also know that author J.K. Rowling has blasted the law, going so far as to post a series of tweets on Monday calling out men pretending to be women and even daring authorities to arrest her for speaking the truth

As it turns out, since Monday, the Scottish police HAVE been inundated with complaints identifying 'hate speech' in Scotland, but you'll never guess who most of those complaints were filed against. 

Or, if you believe in karma, you'll know exactly who. 

That's correct. According to Scots, the leading purveyor of so-called 'hate speech' is not J.K. Rowling, but Scotland's First Minister, Humza Yousaf, who was and is a champion of the law.

Oli London's tweet, which takes excerpts from The Daily Mail, continues: 

Humza Yousaf’s speech received more complaints than JK Rowling’s tweets about transgenderism.

Police are receiving on average 60 hate crime reports per hour, since April 1st.

Police revealed: 'We have received a number of complaints in relation to a speech in the Scottish Parliament on June 10, 2020. 

Earlier complaints regarding this matter were assessed at the time and it was established no crime was committed and no further action was required.' 

The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 creates a new crime of 'stirring up hatred' relating to age, disability, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity or being intersex.

Oh, but it gets even better: 

As the storm over the laws continues to intensify, Yousaf's minister for victims and community Siobhian Brown, warned of 'hysteria' gripping Scots, revealing that a member of the public had made a fake complaint in her name. 

HAHAHAHA. It sure sounds to us like Scots are having nothing to do with the new law and are making every effort to show their government how ridiculous -- or daft, as they would say in Scotland -- it is. It's also ironic that Brown is complaining about 'anonymous' or 'fake' complaints when they put in the very mechanisms that allow people to make them. 

Furthermore, what in George Orwell's 1984 is a 'minister for victims and community'? Yikes. 

For those who may not recall, the Yousaf speech that Scots have been calling hate speech was delivered in 2020, coinciding with the George Floyd riots. Here is the clip that went viral:

Wow. Even Elon Musk called that 'blatantly racist.'

And, just in case Yousaf wasn't aware, Scotland is a 95 percent white country, so it kind of stands to reason that the majority of its leaders would share that characteristic.

Right? If Yousaf really believed in his new law, he would turn himself in. But, as we all know, when leftists pass new laws or make new rules, they only want them to apply to others, not to them. 

But Twitter loved the beautiful irony of Yousaf getting reported more than anyone else in Scotland. 

You just knew there would be some references to William Wallace here. LOL. 

Of course, Yousaf will claim (and has claimed) that his anti-white speech in 2020 was not 'stirring up hate.' But he doesn't get to say so. The law he pushed into force does not allow him to claim it wasn't hate. Hate only has to be alleged by someone else -- even someone anonymous -- to require police to look into it and potentially prosecute with penalties of up to seven years in prison. 

Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of humor.

LOL. Both James Bond and the best actor who ever played him, Sean Connery, are Scottish, so this fits. 

It is quite delicious. 

Flood the office. Overwhelm it. Bury them in the garbage that they have created.

Of course, the ultimate insult of Scotland's Hate Crime and Public Order Act is who it does NOT protect. There is, specifically and deliberately, no provision in the law to protect REAL women against misogyny. Only men in dresses are protected. And the bill also removed centuries-old Scottish laws against blasphemy, so it's open season on Christianity.

More importantly though, in the end, all 'hate speech' laws are anathema to a free society. Hopefully, Soctland figures that out sooner rather than later. 

Its citizens embarrassing the government is a good first step in that direction. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

