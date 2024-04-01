'Men, Every Last One of Them': J.K. Rowling OBLITERATES Scotland's New Hate Crime Law in EPIC Fashion

We love J.K. Rowling. Aside from a fantastic author, she's a tireless and fearless advocate for women and girls amid the ongoing trans insanity that threatens their sports and safe spaces.

Today, Scotland's hate crime legislation -- which, among other things, makes 'misgendering' a hate crime -- comes into full effect. The police have vowed to investigate every complaint, because there's no way this won't be abused by activists.

Rowling, for her part, has dared them to arrest her.

Here's her epic thread callilng out this nonsense, in only the way Rowling can:

Scotland's Hate Crime Act comes into effect today. Women gain no additional protections, of course, but well-known trans activist Beth Douglas, darling of prominent Scottish politicians, falls within a protected category. Phew! 1/11 pic.twitter.com/gCKGwdjr5m — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

We feel safer already, don't you?

Lovely Scottish lass and convicted double rapist Isla Bryson found her true authentic female self shortly before she was due to be sentenced. Misgendering is hate, so respect Isla’s pronouns, please. Love the leggings! 2/11 pic.twitter.com/aKgOWRdb4K — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

'True authentic self.'

Sure.

Fragile flower Katie Dolatowski, 6'5", was rightly sent to a women's prison in Scotland after conviction. This ensured she was protected from violent, predatory men (unlike the 10-year-old girl Katie sexually assaulted in a women's public bathroom.) 3/11 pic.twitter.com/13J5XfRo3a — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Remember when the Left told us all men are rapists? Good times.

Now they can go to women's prisons if they merely say they're also women.

Samantha Norris was cleared of exposing her penis to two 11-year-old girls. Hooray! Unfortunately she was then convicted for possession of 16,000 images of children being raped and sexually assaulted. Be that as it may, Sam’s still a lady to me! 4/11 pic.twitter.com/GG2kLql3Ea — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Still a lady.

Scottish woman and butcher Amy George abducted an 11-year-old girl while dressed in female clothing. No idea why this was mentioned in court – of course she was wearing women’s clothing, she's a woman! Amy took the girl home and sexually abused her over a 27-hour period. 5/11 pic.twitter.com/xy3DmnqZrc — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Just horrific.

But most women aren’t axe-toters or sex offenders, so let’s talk role models! Guilia Valentino (in red) wanted to play on the women's team 'because of sisterhood, validation and political visibility'. Naturally, she was given some boring cis girl’s place. Yay for inclusion! 6/11 pic.twitter.com/zl5i41RqBG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Take one for the team, biological girls!

Mridul Wadhwa, head of a Scottish rape crisis centre, says, ‘sexual violence happens to bigoted people as well.’ She has no gender recognition certificate, but was still appointed to a job advertised for women only. Time to be ‘challenged on your prejudices’, rape victims! 7/11 pic.twitter.com/YfxUhbh6cw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

So if you object to being sexually assaulted by a trans woman, you're a bigot?

Wow.

Munroe Bergdorf isn’t just a pretty face! Public campaigner for a children’s charity until safeguarding concerns were raised, she was appointed UN Women’s first ever UK champion. ‘What makes a woman “a woman” has no definitive answer,’ says Munroe. Great choice, UN Women! 8/11 pic.twitter.com/za6GG5q2Oo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Notice how they never question what makes a man a man.

Katie Neeves has been appointed as the UN Women UK delegate. She switched from straight man to lesbian at the age of 48 and, in a leaked 2022 webinar, described how she used to enjoy stealing and wearing her sister’s underwear. A truly relatable representative! 9/11 pic.twitter.com/VKzF7IuJTU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

So relatable!

Last, but least, TV’s India Willoughby proves we women can call a black broadcaster a ‘nasty bitch’ who ‘wouldn’t be anywhere without woke’, dub lesbians men, insult the looks of a female Olympic swimmer, ‘joke’ about kidnapping feminists, and STILL get airtime! What a gal! 10/11 pic.twitter.com/gShqbEvO5s — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

Couldn't Willoughby be investigated under this hate crime legislation? Because those remarks sound pretty racist to us.

But here's the coup de grâce from Rowling:

🎉🌼🌸April Fools! 🌸🌼🎉



Only kidding. Obviously, the people mentioned in the above tweets aren't women at all, but men, every last one of them.



In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2024

The entire post reads:

In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls. The new legislation is wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women's and girls’ single-sex spaces, the nonsense made of crime data if violent and sexual assaults committed by men are recorded as female crimes, the grotesque unfairness of allowing males to compete in female sports, the injustice of women’s jobs, honours and opportunities being taken by trans-identified men, and the reality and immutability of biological sex. For several years now, Scottish women have been pressured by their government and members of the police force to deny the evidence of their eyes and ears, repudiate biological facts and embrace a neo-religious concept of gender that is unprovable and untestable. The re-definition of 'woman' to include every man who declares himself one has already had serious consequences for women's and girls’ rights and safety in Scotland, with the strongest impact felt, as ever, by the most vulnerable, including female prisoners and rape survivors. It is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women’s and girls’ rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man. Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal.I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.If you agree with the views set out in this tweet, please retweet it. #ArrestMe #AprilFools #HateCrimeActScotland

You. Go. Girl.

What an absolute straight-fire thread of facts, truth, and reason.

We adore Rowling.

***





