'Men, Every Last One of Them': J.K. Rowling OBLITERATES Scotland's New Hate Crime Law in EPIC Fashion

Amy Curtis  |  8:40 AM on April 01, 2024
AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File

We love J.K. Rowling. Aside from a fantastic author, she's a tireless and fearless advocate for women and girls amid the ongoing trans insanity that threatens their sports and safe spaces.

Today, Scotland's hate crime legislation -- which, among other things, makes 'misgendering' a hate crime -- comes into full effect. The police have vowed to investigate every complaint, because there's no way this won't be abused by activists.

Rowling, for her part, has dared them to arrest her.

Here's her epic thread callilng out this nonsense, in only the way Rowling can:

We feel safer already, don't you?

'True authentic self.'

Sure.

Remember when the Left told us all men are rapists? Good times.

Now they can go to women's prisons if they merely say they're also women.

Still a lady.

Just horrific.

Take one for the team, biological girls!

So if you object to being sexually assaulted by a trans woman, you're a bigot?

Wow.

Notice how they never question what makes a man a man.

So relatable!

Couldn't Willoughby be investigated under this hate crime legislation? Because those remarks sound pretty racist to us.

But here's the coup de grâce from Rowling:

The entire post reads:

In passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, Scottish lawmakers seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls. The new legislation is wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women's and girls’ single-sex spaces, the nonsense made of crime data if violent and sexual assaults committed by men are recorded as female crimes, the grotesque unfairness of allowing males to compete in female sports, the injustice of women’s jobs, honours and opportunities being taken by trans-identified men, and the reality and immutability of biological sex.

For several years now, Scottish women have been pressured by their government and members of the police force to deny the evidence of their eyes and ears, repudiate biological facts and embrace a neo-religious concept of gender that is unprovable and untestable. The re-definition of 'woman' to include every man who declares himself one has already had serious consequences for women's and girls’ rights and safety in Scotland, with the strongest impact felt, as ever, by the most vulnerable, including female prisoners and rape survivors.

It is impossible to accurately describe or tackle the reality of violence and sexual violence committed against women and girls, or address the current assault on women’s and girls’ rights, unless we are allowed to call a man a man. Freedom of speech and belief are at an end in Scotland if the accurate description of biological sex is deemed criminal.I'm currently out of the country, but if what I've written here qualifies as an offence under the terms of the new act, I look forward to being arrested when I return to the birthplace of the Scottish Enlightenment.If you agree with the views set out in this tweet, please retweet it.

#ArrestMe #AprilFools #HateCrimeActScotland

You. Go. Girl.

What an absolute straight-fire thread of facts, truth, and reason.

We adore Rowling.

***

Tags: HARRY POTTER HATE CRIME HATE SPEECH J.K. ROWLING MISOGYNY SCOTLAND

