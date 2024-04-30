IT'S A DIABOLICAL ZIONIST PLOT: Twitter Laughs as Student Releases White Mice in UCLA Encampment

If there's one thing that pro-Hamas protesters on college campuses are good at, it is crying victim. We've seen countless videos in the past couple of days of police finally cracking down on the illegal encampments and the violent, threatening, and harassing behavior. And even though the protesters are hitting police, resisting arrest, and breaking many other laws, if one of them even gets touched, they shriek like it's a whole new 'genocide' they're experiencing.

Another thing that antisemites are very good at is making up ridiculous claims about the 'Zionists' who are always plotting against them. Who can forget the hilarious charge from Palestinians that Israel was using spy cows -- yes, cows -- against them? And not just cows. Israel also has trained sharks, eagles, dolphins, and pigs to achieve global domination.

The latest addition to the lunatic conspiracy theories about Jews and the animal kingdom is ... white mice. And not just ANY white mice. 'Injected' white mice. Last night, a secret, diabolical Zionist plot against pro-Hamas protesters was uncovered on the campus of UCLA.

🚨BREAKING: Zionist [ Pro-Israel ] protesters allegedly threw a backpack full of mice into the UCLA encampment.



Mice appear to have been injected with something based on reports provided.



I’ll add the testimonies and source in the first reply. pic.twitter.com/dzTHAnoZUj — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 29, 2024

Here's a quick question: how is 'Suppressed News' tweeting out these reports if they're ... suppressed?

We'll let that one go for now. This account was working in conjunction with another, who claimed to be a UCLA student, also reporting on the same incident.

'Through'? And you're a college student?

Notice a few things about these tweets. Everyone is a 'Zionist,' not simply Jewish or against the protests. But sure, they're not antisemites.

Also, they have no idea who threw (we like to spell that word correctly) the backpack -- probably a student who was terrified at their harassment of her -- but she HAD to be a 'Zionist.'

And, of course, there is the mysterious 'injection' they claimed the mice had. Because these are crazy people.

There are plenty of reply tweets from these two accounts that go further into wild conspiracy theories (all laced with Jew-hatred of course), but we honestly don't care. Check them out if you want.

What was really funny and worth writing about were the hilarious reactions from Twitter about the 'Zionist mouse plot.'

CHECK THE MICE FOR HIDDEN BANANAS! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 29, 2024

HA. You just knew the banana tweets were coming.

History will show that the Hamas kids were defeated by bananas and cute rodents. https://t.co/oIVVU2YoJ5 pic.twitter.com/J6G7lXCz7B — Eliyahu (@CrazyNormie) April 30, 2024

Awww, look at those cute little Zionist secret agents. We want to give them tummy scritches.

It was me.



I stuffed the mice full of bananas and threw them at Hamas rally. — Max (@MaxNordau) April 30, 2024

WE KNEW IT.

Lmfao



They’re spreading mice with bananas!!!! https://t.co/W2MmDTwaHH — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) April 30, 2024

Then, there were the replies confirming Israel's involvement in this latest scheme.

Oh boy! Another installment of my favorite antisemitic madlib https://t.co/oSbn0Yzl5A pic.twitter.com/yyzhgMADrA — Talia Katz (@TaliaGKatz) April 30, 2024

See what we said? There is no animal Israel cannot control to destroy its enemies.

This psychosis has its own wikipedia page. https://t.co/pvkImYcN7O pic.twitter.com/ufChQc73Y2 — Enhanced Interrogated Poet (@agraybee) April 30, 2024

It is SO worth checking out that Wikipedia page if you want some good laughs.

They think “Zionists” released mutated mice in their encampment. Incredible. https://t.co/0zyMUn23b9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 30, 2024

From a stupid and inhumane prank to a medieval blood libel.



"The Jews have injected mice!" Mossad is giving us the bubonic plague! https://t.co/5jde0117FM — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 30, 2024

Actually, it's a new splinter agency of the Mossad ...

Has all the markings of Moussad. https://t.co/t66NKX5OWV — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 30, 2024

LOL. Dammit, Chimp. You made us spit-laugh.

"appear to have been injected with something?" How can they tell? Are they befriending cats? They suddenly have an aversion to cheese? @KCOnTheRadio @HayesForSheriff https://t.co/dYk1RF2a7I — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) April 29, 2024

It's much worse than that, we're afraid. We have obtained definitive video evidence of the mutated mice:

(Sorry, we couldn't resist.)

Well, at least these mice escaped Dr. Fauci.... https://t.co/b96CapGpIS — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) April 30, 2024

OOF. That one hits hard.

Then there were the ideas about what the 'Zionists' should release into the encampments next.

Personally, I’m waiting for the murder hornets & zombie cicadas. Maybe someone can work on a total insect infestation. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 30, 2024

Just wait until the bag of snakes is thrown at them. — Andsuplexesforall (@Suplexesforall) April 30, 2024

Release the dogs! Or the bees! Or the dogs with bees in their mouths and when they bark, they shoot bees at you! — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 30, 2024

These are all great ideas. We're sure that Israeli intelligence is working on them all as we speak.

Hey, it wasn't all bad news though.

Say what you will about America, 13 bucks still gets you a hell of a lot of mice. https://t.co/tFOLvfqwXk — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 29, 2024

LOL. Not everything costs more under Bidenomics, it would seem.

But this was by far our favorite solution to the problem of terrorist-supporting, law-breaking, overprivileged, whiny college dweebs taking over campuses around America:

Im gonna buy a Chuck E Cheese costume, smear myself in banana cream pie, hold a placard saying “Eat your veggies, fatty”, and end every one of these encampments https://t.co/0dMSFGEN83 — Magills (@magills_) April 29, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Aaaaand, we are now deceased. We'd love to see video of that.

On a brief, serious note, what's happening at America's colleges and universities is a disgrace. And a serious problem for this country.

But it helps to laugh at and mock the protesters once in a while. This latest Zionist conspiracy theory went a long way in furthering that objective. So, thank you to the student who threw the backpack.

We owe you a banana smoothie. Or maybe a chocolate 'mousse.'