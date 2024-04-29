'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It Goes SO WRONG

You know the saying 'Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones'?
Yeah, it means something, but it's a lesson Jonathan AC Brown, Professor of Islamic Civilization at Georgetown, apparently has not learned.
It starts with this wholly accurate post from Bethany Mandel:
Accusing Israel of genocide for fighting a war it did not start is a modern day blood libel.— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 28, 2024
There is no genocide in Gaza. Never has been. It's a lie made up by leftists.
But Brown felt the need to chime in.
Israel is definitely engaged in genocide. Also it’s an apartheid state. Am I blood libel? https://t.co/Z1tCMMnmxF— Jonathan AC Brown (@JonathanACBrown) April 28, 2024
Oh, honey, no.
Not only is there no genocide, Israel is not an 'apartheid state.'
We thought professors were supposed to be smart.
Anyway, things went very, very badly for Brown. And he deserved it all.
For those unaware, Brown is married to an Al Jazeera 'journalist' and his father in law was prosecuted for financing terrorism & later deported.— Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) April 28, 2024
Brown knows he will face no consequences for lying so he does so with impugnity.
Oh, ouch.
What rights are Israeli Arabs denied that Israeli Jews have?— Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) April 28, 2024
None.
Don't ask a question you already know the answer to.— Not K (@NotK_US) April 28, 2024
It's yes.
Yep. The answer is yes.
April 29, 2024
Because there is none
You’re a door knob.— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 28, 2024
Laughed out loud.
Well, you are lying in both statements, so yes.— (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) April 28, 2024
He is lying.
With a straight face.
No just dumb. You might want to look into Operation Moses and Operation Solomon.— John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) April 28, 2024
He won't do any of those things.
No.— SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) April 29, 2024
You are a human being. Ostensibly.
However, you are *engaging in* blood libel. And obviously, you know neither the definition of apartheid or blood libel.
Thank goodness he's not an English professor, right?
Yes, because you are a Jew-hater, so your entire existence is to undermine our safety, our homes, our existence.— Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) April 28, 2024
What a little man you must be that a group as small as ours occupies your mind to the extent we do.
But it was the same with Eichmann.
Oof.
You know the meaning of the word “genocide.” Your statement therefore makes you a liar.— Dan Chern (@DanChern) April 28, 2024
It does.
This Georgetown U professor is the son-in-law of convicted PIJ financier Sami Al-Arian. So, yeah. https://t.co/4sn0MEzmxj— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 28, 2024
You'd think he'd have kept this in mind before shooting off his mouth.
Guess not,
Neither of these things are true, but they are used exclusively to incite hatred towards Jews.— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 28, 2024
So yes.
Yes you are. https://t.co/kBg5tehZCM
Maybe if we called it 'stochastic terrorism' instead, he'd get it.
1) There’s no genocide happening in Gaza.— RBe (@RBPundit) April 28, 2024
2) Israel isn’t an apartheid state either.
3) Yes. https://t.co/vwFSwFx3Rz
Simple and to the point,
This is Jonathan Brown’s father-in-law. https://t.co/3SQ6E2pV8m pic.twitter.com/7W2MqlFHxp— Max (@MaxNordau) April 28, 2024
Wow.
You are bad grammar.— LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) April 28, 2024
But also, yes, you are spreading blood libels. https://t.co/Yizv1LDl71
Heh. His grammar is pretty bad, isn't it?
Yes. You know you’re lying. By no possible metric is this remotely genocide.— Tadeusz (@RuedesJuifs21) April 29, 2024
But JOOOOZ. https://t.co/8sdxnF0FJK
Yeah, JOOOOZ.
And he thinks he's the good guy here.
Guess he has a PhD. Lot of lunacy and lying being done by the super schooled folks. https://t.co/sPVLsd9XQk— Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) April 28, 2024
Yes. They're so educated the believe this stupid, dangerous, and downright false stuff.
