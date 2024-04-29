'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It Goes SO WRONG

You know the saying 'Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones'?

Yeah, it means something, but it's a lesson Jonathan AC Brown, Professor of Islamic Civilization at Georgetown, apparently has not learned.

Advertisement

It starts with this wholly accurate post from Bethany Mandel:

Accusing Israel of genocide for fighting a war it did not start is a modern day blood libel. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 28, 2024

There is no genocide in Gaza. Never has been. It's a lie made up by leftists.

But Brown felt the need to chime in.

Israel is definitely engaged in genocide. Also it’s an apartheid state. Am I blood libel? https://t.co/Z1tCMMnmxF — Jonathan AC Brown (@JonathanACBrown) April 28, 2024

Oh, honey, no.

Not only is there no genocide, Israel is not an 'apartheid state.'

We thought professors were supposed to be smart.

Anyway, things went very, very badly for Brown. And he deserved it all.

For those unaware, Brown is married to an Al Jazeera 'journalist' and his father in law was prosecuted for financing terrorism & later deported.



Brown knows he will face no consequences for lying so he does so with impugnity. — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) April 28, 2024

Oh, ouch.

What rights are Israeli Arabs denied that Israeli Jews have? — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) April 28, 2024

None.

Don't ask a question you already know the answer to.



It's yes. — Not K (@NotK_US) April 28, 2024

Yep. The answer is yes.

Because there is none

You’re a door knob. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 28, 2024

Laughed out loud.

Well, you are lying in both statements, so yes. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) April 28, 2024

He is lying.

With a straight face.

No just dumb. You might want to look into Operation Moses and Operation Solomon. — John The Main Guy - Am Yisrael Chai (@JohnTheMainGuy1) April 28, 2024

He won't do any of those things.

No.

You are a human being. Ostensibly.

However, you are *engaging in* blood libel. And obviously, you know neither the definition of apartheid or blood libel. — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) April 29, 2024

Thank goodness he's not an English professor, right?

Yes, because you are a Jew-hater, so your entire existence is to undermine our safety, our homes, our existence.



What a little man you must be that a group as small as ours occupies your mind to the extent we do.



But it was the same with Eichmann. — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) April 28, 2024

Oof.

You know the meaning of the word “genocide.” Your statement therefore makes you a liar. — Dan Chern (@DanChern) April 28, 2024

It does.

This Georgetown U professor is the son-in-law of convicted PIJ financier Sami Al-Arian. So, yeah. https://t.co/4sn0MEzmxj — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 28, 2024

You'd think he'd have kept this in mind before shooting off his mouth.

Guess not,

Neither of these things are true, but they are used exclusively to incite hatred towards Jews.



So yes.

Yes you are. https://t.co/kBg5tehZCM — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 28, 2024

Advertisement

Maybe if we called it 'stochastic terrorism' instead, he'd get it.

1) There’s no genocide happening in Gaza.



2) Israel isn’t an apartheid state either.



3) Yes. https://t.co/vwFSwFx3Rz — RBe (@RBPundit) April 28, 2024

Simple and to the point,

Wow.

You are bad grammar.



But also, yes, you are spreading blood libels. https://t.co/Yizv1LDl71 — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) April 28, 2024

Heh. His grammar is pretty bad, isn't it?

Yes. You know you’re lying. By no possible metric is this remotely genocide.



But JOOOOZ. https://t.co/8sdxnF0FJK — Tadeusz (@RuedesJuifs21) April 29, 2024

Yeah, JOOOOZ.

And he thinks he's the good guy here.

Guess he has a PhD. Lot of lunacy and lying being done by the super schooled folks. https://t.co/sPVLsd9XQk — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) April 28, 2024

Yes. They're so educated the believe this stupid, dangerous, and downright false stuff.