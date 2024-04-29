'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It Goes SO WRONG

Scotland’s First Minister of Hate Speech Resigns
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on April 29, 2024
Twitchy

You know the saying 'Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones'? 

Yeah, it means something, but it's a lesson Jonathan AC Brown, Professor of Islamic Civilization at Georgetown, apparently has not learned.

It starts with this wholly accurate post from Bethany Mandel:

There is no genocide in Gaza. Never has been. It's a lie made up by leftists.

But Brown felt the need to chime in.

Oh, honey, no.

Not only is there no genocide, Israel is not an 'apartheid state.'

We thought professors were supposed to be smart.

Anyway, things went very, very badly for Brown. And he deserved it all.

Oh, ouch.

None.

Yep. The answer is yes.

Because there is none

Laughed out loud.

He is lying.

With a straight face.

He won't do any of those things.

Thank goodness he's not an English professor, right?

Oof.

It does.

You'd think he'd have kept this in mind before shooting off his mouth.

Guess not,

Maybe if we called it 'stochastic terrorism' instead, he'd get it.

Simple and to the point,

Wow.

Heh. His grammar is pretty bad, isn't it?

Yeah, JOOOOZ.

And he thinks he's the good guy here.

Yes. They're so educated the believe this stupid, dangerous, and downright false stuff.

