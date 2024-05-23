Germany Forgets Its History, Says It Will Arrest Netanyahu If He Enters the Country

A few days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, Germany has said it will arrest Netanyahu if he enters the country.

This is funny because the ICC is a feckless organization that has no jurisdiction in Israel (or the U.S., for what it's worth).

But Germany's gotta Germany, apparently.

Germany says it will ARREST Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot in the country following ICC call to charge him with war crimes - as Israel becomes increasingly isolated over Gaza https://t.co/fDiV8hJ3VC pic.twitter.com/bmxxmmqqgC — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 23, 2024

As an aside: what's up with that picture? It makes Netanyahu look yellow, like he's got jaundice. Egads.

More from The Daily Mail:

Germany will arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters the country amid allegations of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, a spokesperson has confirmed. Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, confirmed on Wednesday the country would 'abide by the law' and arrest the under-fire Israeli leader should he visit the EU nation. This comes after British prosecutor Karim Khan announced on Monday that he is seeking warrants for Netanyahu, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas terror chiefs including Yahya Sinwar, the ruler in Gaza who masterminded October 7.

Just so we're clear: Hamas can terrorize Israel, and Israel is the one who is blamed for it.

Stunning hypocrisy.

Pretty much.

Germany should sit this kind of thing out, truly. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) May 23, 2024

Yeah, they really should.

Germany supporting the mass murder of Jews. They’ve done that before. — Mark 🥓🍌🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) May 23, 2024

You'd think they'd have learned after WWII.

Guess not.

I didn't have "Germany would be antisemitic" on my bingo card for...



Oh wait.



Yes, yes I did. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 23, 2024

We're not shocked.

Won’t be the first time Germany has arrested prominent Jews. — Ivor von Steiner (@ivorsawbottom) May 23, 2024

Nope.

Then Germany is siding with the terrorists. Netanyahu is a brave man. A true hero. Long live Israel. Praise to the magnificent IDF. — Gita Henley (@henley_gita) May 23, 2024

Yes, they are. So are Spain, Norway, and Ireland.

Shame on Germany considering their past — Gen-x 🇨🇦 (@Genx204) May 23, 2024

Lots of shame.

Far too many western countries and individuals insist on propping up a corrupt court and kissing the ass of Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/6uOfbPRweK — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 23, 2024

If they tolerate what Hamas did in Israel, they'll tolerate it at home, too.

Germany threatening/arresting Jews....where have we seen this before? https://t.co/KEiIJLpfyW — Neighborhood Tar and Feather Emporium....#FJB (@TLarsen2) May 23, 2024

1938, that's where.

The irony is obviously lost on Germany🥴 https://t.co/YPqJNW3z49 — Kate Austin (@KateAus1976) May 23, 2024

Completely lost.

Germany threatens to arrest a Jew https://t.co/HJkp17f1nO — Arteedootoo (@arteedootoo) May 23, 2024

Very unoriginal.