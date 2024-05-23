AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price...
The View’s Sunny Hostin Tried Challenging Bill Maher on Israel and It Didn’t...
Yikes: Spain's Vice President Calls to Wipe Israel Off the Map
Axios Assures Majority of Americans Who Think #Bidenomics Sucks That 'the Economy Is...
Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison...
You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally...
This Could Get INTERESTING: China Surrounds Taiwan As It Launches Military Drills
MORE Reasons to Loathe the Media: AP's Spin on Biden's Vote-Buying Scheme and...
The Troops at Abby Gate Would Like a Word: Biden WRECKED for Saying...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Defends Consequences of Biden's Open Border by Blaming GOP...
We're As Shocked As You: The Daily Show Airs Hilarious Sketch Mocking Kamala...
Tim Kaine: It's Right for the U.S. to Express Sympathy for the Butcher...
Good Gravy! Corrections Officer Accused of Biscuit Bigotry
Migrants Hurl Abuse at Xenophobic Japanese Citizens During Patriotic Parade

Germany Forgets Its History, Says It Will Arrest Netanyahu If He Enters the Country

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on May 23, 2024
Twitter

A few days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, Germany has said it will arrest Netanyahu if he enters the country.

Advertisement

This is funny because the ICC is a feckless organization that has no jurisdiction in Israel (or the U.S., for what it's worth).

But Germany's gotta Germany, apparently.

As an aside: what's up with that picture? It makes Netanyahu look yellow, like he's got jaundice. Egads.

More from The Daily Mail:

Germany will arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters the country amid allegations of war crimes by the International Criminal Court, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, confirmed on Wednesday the country would 'abide by the law' and arrest the under-fire Israeli leader should he visit the EU nation.

This comes after British prosecutor Karim Khan announced on Monday that he is seeking warrants for Netanyahu, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas terror chiefs including Yahya Sinwar, the ruler in Gaza who masterminded October 7.

Recommended

AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price Warning
Doug P.
Advertisement

Just so we're clear: Hamas can terrorize Israel, and Israel is the one who is blamed for it.

Stunning hypocrisy.

Pretty much.

Yeah, they really should.

You'd think they'd have learned after WWII.

Guess not.

We're not shocked.

Nope.

Yes, they are. So are Spain, Norway, and Ireland.

Lots of shame.

Advertisement

If they tolerate what Hamas did in Israel, they'll tolerate it at home, too.

1938, that's where.

Completely lost.

Very unoriginal.

Tags: BENJAMIN NETANYAHU GAZA GERMANY ISRAEL NETANYAHU PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price Warning
Doug P.
Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison Because He Is 'Trans'
Amy Curtis
Yikes: Spain's Vice President Calls to Wipe Israel Off the Map
Amy Curtis
We're As Shocked As You: The Daily Show Airs Hilarious Sketch Mocking Kamala Harris (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally are Giving This Warning
Doug P.
Axios Assures Majority of Americans Who Think #Bidenomics Sucks That 'the Economy Is in Good Shape'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price Warning Doug P.
Advertisement