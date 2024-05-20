LOL, WHO Are You? ICC Prosecutor Demands Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu and Gallant

It looks like the game is up for Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has called for arrest warrants to be issued for both of them for the crime of ... defending Israel against terrorists who want to exterminate them.

Advertisement

If you're laughing right now, you are not alone. So are we, and we'll bet even Benji himself had a good chuckle at this news this morning. Watch:

NOW - The International Criminal Court's prosecutor asks for arrest warrants against Israel's PM Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.pic.twitter.com/Vo115e6xgu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 20, 2024

We won't ask you to watch that whole video, it is a litany of false accusations against Israel, even blaming them for many things that are directly Hamas' fault. But here is the really interesting part. To his (very little) credit, Kahn also asked for arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar. Yet, somehow that first six minutes was cut out of this ICC video posted on Twitter. Why not put out the whole statement at once? That cannot be anything but deliberate.

The choice of language is curious as well. The 'state of Palestine'? There is no state of Palestine.

Following the CNN broadcast, the ICC followed up with a statement on its site.



Among other oddities is it referring to the “territory of Israel and the State of Palestine,” as if the latter and not the former were the widely recognized UN member statehttps://t.co/CTjYYjcQEf — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) May 20, 2024

Those word choices DEFINITELY were deliberate.

The biggest problem Khan has, though, is that the ICC is kind of an international joke.

Summary of ICC:

1) Its not really a world court (has secured final convictions for only a half-dozen people in 20yrs)



2) It has no jurisdiction, as Israel (like the US) didn't join



3) It has anti-Israel bias built into its founding treaty, and has taken a series of legal… — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) May 20, 2024

The tweet continues:

3) It has anti-Israel bias built into its founding treaty, and has taken a series of legal "firsts" to pursue this case



4) Created to prosecute mass atrocity crimes, it has for political reasons fallen back on trying Jews for their self-defense.



To paraphrase MLK, the moral arc of history is long, and bends towards blood libels.

Ben Shapiro said it more definitively:

I'm tempted to say "who gives a shit" about the ICC, mainly because no one with half a brain should give a shit about the ICC. But some apparently do, because oh wow the magical morality of ::checks notes:: European bureaucrats.



So let me explain: this is an institution that… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 20, 2024

So let me explain: this is an institution that doesn't include the US, Russia, India, China, Indonesia, Turkey, among others. It has attempted to investigate American soldiers for doing their jobs in Afghanistan. It's trash.

Advertisement

Israel, by the way, also does not recognize the ICC.

And Hamas ... well, they're not in a position to recognize anyone, but obviously, they do not either. Nor do their state sponsors in Iran.

In other words, this entire announcement this morning was just another piece of performative theater that no one takes seriously.

OH NO! NOT THE ICC?!?



They're known for .. uh ... They're seriously... Ummm... Who? — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 20, 2024

To add to the mockery, the Ministry of Truth went even further...

🚨🚨BREAKING: The International Criminal Court's prosecutor asks for arrest warrants against Vladimir Makarov, Kevin McCallister, Ross Geller, Ligma Johnson, Cher, Garfield the Cat, Ben Kenobi, the entire cast of Family Matters, and all four members of Hoobastank. pic.twitter.com/RBfQOPkDhl — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 20, 2024

Well, we kind of support warrants against Hoobastank. They know what they did.

All the production value of a cheap online comedy show pic.twitter.com/GuPmEA9Noh — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) May 20, 2024

Is the ICC anything BUT a cheap, online comedy show? Asking for a friend.

Advertisement

All of the well-deserved mocking aside though, the ICC and Khan are doing something here that is truly despicable. They are basically equating the events of October 7 with Israel's more-than-justified subsequent war to take out Hamas, which wants all Jews erased from existence.

What an effin joke. Israel has every right to retribution. EVERY bad thing that has happened in this war is ALL on Hamas, who could have ended at any time. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) May 20, 2024

It is absolutely outrageous to even suggest that there is any equivalence between a terrorist organization like Hamas and the leaders of the democratic State of Israel who are simply protecting their citizens.



Your actions demonstrate a complete disregard for justice. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 20, 2024

They do love their false moral equivalencies, don't they?

Even worse, by promoting this false equivalency, they grant (either deliberately or not) greater legitimacy and support for antisemitic terrorists and their supporters.

How can you compare Netanyahou and Sinwar? How is this morally possible? Your reckless decision will spill more hate against Jews worldwide. Blood will be on your hands. — Florian Seroussi (@florianseroussi) May 20, 2024

Today the ICC has strengthened every radical Islamic terror group on the planet.



They have weakened democracy. Weakened the west. And made everyone less safe.



These type of actions show that the west is committing suicide.https://t.co/jYJpxOSxli — David Collier (@mishtal) May 20, 2024

Advertisement

Only the people who pay attention to them. Fortunately, no one of significance will.

There is no comparison between a terrorist group like Hamas, and leaders of the democratic State of Israel, defending its citizens.



Your actions are an unconscionable misuse of the law, turning you into pawn of Palestinian lawfare and spelling the ICC's death knell. — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) May 20, 2024

Again, the ICC has a grand total of six convictions in 20 years and no major nation is a signatory to the Rome Statute that created it in 2002.

It's already dead. It just doesn't know it.