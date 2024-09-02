Crashing and BURNING: Lefties Come Un-GLITTER-Glued After Learning Kamala's Internals 'Look Bleak'

Kamala Harris is sinking fast which only really means people are remembering how much they didn't like this broad in the first place, and no amount of spinning or joy can make her the least bit likable. To some, she is a dirty cop, to others, she is an opportunistic, cackling harpy who made her way up the political ladder in a ... well ... questionable manner. Ahem.

Hey, we didn't say it.

We almost said it.

We thought about saying it.

But we didn't say it.

See, we've matured?

As we were saying, Kamala is tanking:

NEW - Kamala Harris’ internal polls are looking bleak, similar to pre-debate Biden, per @MBoyle1 of @Breitbart.



This isn’t the first report that’s emerged of Kamala having worrying internal polls. Jake Tapper and David Axelrod have both said the same thing over the past couple… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2024

His post continues:

Jake Tapper and David Axelrod have both said the same thing over the past couple weeks. Folks, she’s crashing and burning, and her team knows the sugar high wasn’t real. Expect a major move soon, just like how Biden’s team rushed to throw on a June debate - which ultimately sunk his campaign.

We know Democrats don't really care about the candidate they run, it's just about whether or not they think they can win so to Eric's point, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see them make another move if her internals do indeed look as bleak as they say they do.

As you can imagine, the Left isn't taking the news all that well. They are either in complete denial OR just really really mad ... in other words, their usual state of being.

You just cited Breitbart and thought you did anything intelligent 🤣🤣🤣 — WhiteLlamaPooPoo | Twitch (@WhiteLlamaPooP) September 1, 2024

This person might as well have told Eric to stop watching Fox News.

LOL - You push a fake story from a Trust-Me-Bro "reporter" with Breitbart who claims "everybody knows" that Kamala's internals are bad. It's a transparent attempt to boost Trumper morale and it's frankly pathetic. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) September 1, 2024

They so DESPERATELY need this to be untrue.

You’re a professor, yes? I shouldn’t have to hold your hand through this kind of thing. This report is common knowledge at this point and others have said similar. pic.twitter.com/Ge9eXCWLEn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2024

But but but ... ORANGE MAN BAD.

If even Republican internal are showing her even or ahead of Trump, I highly doubt that *Brietbart* has a scoop of Harris internals saying the opposite lol — pb&jeremy (@Pisces_Prince_) September 1, 2024

You know the face you make when someone says something really stupid and you can't help but wonder if English is their first language? Yup, just made that face.

We get it, the truth hurts:

“She’s NOT leading nationally or in swing states”.. according to internal Dem data and polling.



“There’s a real possibility, based on what I’ve seen in terms of public and private data … that Kamala Harris could be where Joe Biden was. Only one electoral college path and not… pic.twitter.com/UmCHrZ1Qea — Drew (@atxfreedom4547) September 2, 2024

*popcorn*

