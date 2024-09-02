Justin Trudeau Tries to Tell a Steelworker How His Policies Have Helped and...
So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Victory for Sarah Palin Against the New York Times in Her Defamation Case...
The Hill Admits Kamala's Reach for 'Center Ground' Is Cynical Campaign Strategy
Mandy Patinkin Haiku Inspires #Haikus4Harris
Salon Is Unaware of What 'Fiction' Means, Asks If TV's Female Presidents Will...
'Best Work of Fiction Yet!' Stephen King Whines That His Books are Deemed...
Punch the Police? As San Francisco DA, Kamala Harris Reneged on Promise to...
'Kamala Harris Is Dangerous': RNC Shares Damning Ad Featuring Father of Man Killed...
Biden Issues WEAK Statement on American Killed by Hamas: 'I've Worked Tirelessly' (From...
People Are Saying Inflation Is an Issue
WATCH: THIS Is How LITTLE Tim Walz Cares About American Hostage Murdered by...
Good Luck With This: Aurora CO Blames LANDLORDS for Violent Venezuelan Gang Problem

Crashing and BURNING: Lefties Come Un-GLITTER-Glued After Learning Kamala's Internals 'Look Bleak'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:15 AM on September 02, 2024
Meme

Kamala Harris is sinking fast which only really means people are remembering how much they didn't like this broad in the first place, and no amount of spinning or joy can make her the least bit likable. To some, she is a dirty cop, to others, she is an opportunistic, cackling harpy who made her way up the political ladder in a ... well ... questionable manner. Ahem. 

Advertisement

Hey, we didn't say it.

We almost said it.

We thought about saying it.

But we didn't say it.

See, we've matured?

As we were saying, Kamala is tanking:

His post continues:

Jake Tapper and David Axelrod have both said the same thing over the past couple weeks. Folks, she’s crashing and burning, and her team knows the sugar high wasn’t real. 

Expect a major move soon, just like how Biden’s team rushed to throw on a June debate - which ultimately sunk his campaign.

We know Democrats don't really care about the candidate they run, it's just about whether or not they think they can win so to Eric's point, we wouldn't be at all surprised to see them make another move if her internals do indeed look as bleak as they say they do.

As you can imagine, the Left isn't taking the news all that well. They are either in complete denial OR just really really mad ... in other words, their usual state of being.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This person might as well have told Eric to stop watching Fox News.

They so DESPERATELY need this to be untrue.

But but but ... ORANGE MAN BAD.

You know the face you make when someone says something really stupid and you can't help but wonder if English is their first language? Yup, just made that face.

We get it, the truth hurts:

Advertisement

*popcorn*

======================================================================

Related:

*SNORT* Never Trumper Tim Miller Hilariously Learns BRUTAL Lesson After Calling JD Vance a Douchebag

Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)

Free Speech WINS! Millions of People Around the World Give GIANT Middle Finger to Brazilian Authorities

This Gold Star Mom Just Officially ENDED Kamala and Her So-Called Joyful Campaign on CNN and DAMN (Watch)

Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
So FOLKSY! Tim Walz's Attempt at Damage Control After He Blew Off DEAD American Hostage Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Of All the Threads Taking Kamala's BIG CNN Interview Apart, THIS One is the Most DAMNINGLY Spot-ON
Sam J.
Victory for Sarah Palin Against the New York Times in Her Defamation Case (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Code Pink Protesting (With Accordion!) at Eric Swalwell's Office FUNNIEST Thing You'll See Today (Watch)
Sam J.
'Best Work of Fiction Yet!' Stephen King Whines That His Books are Deemed Inappropriate for Schools
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement